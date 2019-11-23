Biden reveals four women he could pick as his running mate

White House hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGiuliani associate willing to inform Congress of meeting between Nunes and former Ukrainian official: report Yang slams lack of speaking time during debate Biden on Bloomberg entering 2020 race: 'I welcome the competition' MORE (D) identified four women he could name as his pick for vice president if he wins the Democratic nomination.

At a town hall Friday night, Biden was asked about his pick, and he joked back to the questioner “You. Are you available?” USA Today reported.

Biden did not say any specific names, but he said multiple people are qualified, including “the former assistant attorney general who got fired," referring to former Attorney General Sally Yates Sally Caroline YatesMerriam-Webster: A 200-year-old dictionary offers hot political takes on Twitter Sally Yates: Moral fiber of US being 'shredded by unapologetic racism' Trump: 'Impossible for me to know' extent of Flynn investigation MORE; "the woman who should have been the governor of Georgia," referring to Stacey Abrams; and "the two senators from the state of New Hampshire," referring to U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenSenate Democrats ask Pompeo to recuse himself from Ukraine matters Progressive group to spend as much as M to turn out young voters On The Money: US paid record .1B in tariffs in September | Dems ramp up oversight of 'opportunity zones' | Judge hints at letting House lawsuit over Trump tax returns proceed MORE (D) and Maggie Hassan Margaret (Maggie) HassanHillicon Valley: Progressives oppose funding bill over surveillance authority | Senators call for 5G security coordinator | Facebook gets questions over location tracking | Louisiana hit by ransomware attack Senate Democrats urge DHS to fund cyber threat information-sharing programs Hillicon Valley: Facebook launches 'News Tab' | Senate passes bill to take on 'deepfakes' | Schumer outlines vision for electric cars MORE (D).

ADVERTISEMENT

Yates was fired by President Trump Donald John TrumpApple CEO Tim Cook promises to fight for DACA, user privacy DOJ urges Supreme Court to side with Trump in ongoing legal battle over tax returns Giuliani associate willing to inform Congress of meeting between Nunes and former Ukrainian official: report MORE in 2017 after refusing to to defend his administration's travel ban. She was serving as the acting attorney general at the time.

Abrams, a former Georgia state lawmaker, came close to defeating Brian Kemp (R) for the Georgia governor’s seat in 2018. She said in a speech at the University of Iowa earlier this month that she would be “happy” to run as a vice presidential candidate.

Biden also discussed his time serving as former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaFar-right, anti-Islam group plans to hold event at Mar-a-Lago club Obama: 'Everybody needs to chill out' about differences between 2020 candidates Hill says Soros conspiracy theories are 'new Protocols of the Elders of Zion' MORE’s vice president. He said the most important factor is picking a running mate who aligns with you “philosophically,” USA Today reported.

"We were philosophically in agreement and we strategically agreed on everything. We disagreed on tactics sometimes. And a vice president cannot be in a position even in a cabinet meeting where he or she is taking on the president," Biden said.

"We’ve had arguments, we’ve shouted at each other in private, but we always completely trusted each other," he added.