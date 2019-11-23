Bloomberg vows not to take campaign donations, presidential salary

An adviser to Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBiden on Bloomberg entering 2020 race: 'I welcome the competition' Sanders says he's 'disgusted' by Bloomberg's million ad buy Bloomberg readies .5M ad campaign as he mulls 2020 run MORE said the former New York City mayor won't accept political donations or a presidential salary.

“He has never taken a political contribution in his life. He is not about to start,” Bloomberg chief adviser Howard Wolfson told The Associated Press. “He cannot be bought.”

Wolfson's comment comes as Bloomberg, a billionaire, appears poised to join the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential field.

While current candidates have expressed that the primary race does not need one of the world's richest people, Wolfson stressed that Bloomberg's money makes him independent.

He told the AP that Bloomberg “is wholly independent of special interests, will not take a dime in any contribution, and never has in any of his three races.”

Wolfson added that Bloomberg is willing to spend "whatever it takes to defeat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpApple CEO Tim Cook promises to fight for DACA, user privacy DOJ urges Supreme Court to side with Trump in ongoing legal battle over tax returns Giuliani associate willing to inform Congress of meeting between Nunes and former Ukrainian official: report MORE.”

Bloomberg would face an uphill battle if he runs for the Democratic nomination, since other candidates have been campaigning for months. Even though he has not officially announced his candidacy, he has purchased a $31.5 million ad blitz across several states.

The former mayor is worth more than $54 billion according to Forbes.

News of Bloomberg's possible 2020 bid sparked strong criticism from other candidates, especially those who are on the progressive end of the democratic spectrum. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersJane Fonda calls for protecting water resources at weekly DC climate protest Sanders says he's 'disgusted' by Bloomberg's million ad buy Bloomberg readies .5M ad campaign as he mulls 2020 run MORE's campaign manager said in a statement at the time that, "More billionaires seeking more political power surely isn't the change America needs."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenYang slams lack of speaking time during debate Krystal Ball lays out Sanders's path to victory in 2020 Warren adds Ayanna Pressley as campaign co-chair MORE (D-Mass.) welcomed Bloomberg to the race by referring him to her "Calculator for Billionaires" to show how much he'd pay under her tax plan.