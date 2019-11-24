Bloomberg drops first TV ad announcing presidential run

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg vows not to take campaign donations, presidential salary Biden on Bloomberg entering 2020 race: 'I welcome the competition' Sanders says he's 'disgusted' by Bloomberg's million ad buy MORE dropped his first campaign TV ad Saturday night, in which he targeted President Trump Donald John TrumpJane Fonda says she feels 'sad' for Trump Bloomberg vows not to take campaign donations, presidential salary Biden reveals four women he could pick as his running mate MORE and announced his entry to the 2020 presidential race.

The ad, part of a $31.5 million buy, first ran in Tallahassee, Fla., and followed weeks of speculation about whether he would launch a campaign to run as a moderate candidate, ABC News reported Sunday.

@MikeBloomberg in first TV ad touts his bio & targets Trump.



Ad closes with "jobs creator, leader, problem solved. Mike Bloomberg for president."

His ad targets President Trump directly, saying he’s “taking him on -- to rebuild the country and restore faith in the dream that defines us where the wealthy will pay more in taxes, and the middle-class get their fair share.”