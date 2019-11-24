Sanders: Billionaires like Bloomberg 'not going to get very far in this election'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBloomberg vows not to take campaign donations, presidential salary Harris: 'I am not a socialist' Nurses across the US just endorsed Bernie Sanders — here's why MORE (I-Vt.) said Sunday that billionaires former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg vows not to take campaign donations, presidential salary Biden on Bloomberg entering 2020 race: 'I welcome the competition' Sanders says he's 'disgusted' by Bloomberg's million ad buy MORE, who on Sunday official announced his candidacy for president, are “not going to get very far in this election.”

The Vermont senator has condemned the wealthy throughout his campaign and went after Bloomberg specifically at a town hall in New Hampshire.

"We do not believe that billionaires have the right to buy elections, and that is why we are going to overturn Citizens United, that is why multi-billionaires like Mr. Bloomberg are not going to get very far in this election, that is why we are going to end voter suppression in America," Sanders said at his campaign event.

Nothing scares the billionaire class more than a strong union movement. We will fight for a union for every worker. Join us live in Hillsboro, New Hampshire: https://t.co/H0s2HZ3pLA — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 24, 2019

Bloomberg officially announced his bid for the White House on Sunday after weeks of speculation. The former mayor, who Forbes estimates is worth $54.1 billion, has said he will not accept donations and will fund his campaign on his own. He has already purchased a $31.5 million ad campaign purchase, the most expensive purchase of any candidate in one week of political advertising.

Sanders, along with other 2020 candidates, has blasted Bloomberg for using his money to influence the presidential race, calling his campaign ad buy “disgusting.”

"Tonight we say to Michael Bloomberg and other billionaires: Sorry you ain't gonna buy this election,” he said in Iowa last month, according to CNN.