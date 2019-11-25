Democrat seeking Katie Hill's former seat nabs endorsement from firefighters association

California state Assemblywoman Christy Smith (D) on Monday announced that she has received an endorsement from the International Association of Fire Fighters in her campaign to fill former Rep. Katie Hill Katherine (Katie) Lauren HillKatie Hill says right-wing attacks were 'dehumanizing': 'You're not seen as a person anymore' The Hill's Campaign Report: Impeachment looms large over Democratic debate Story from Fiona Hill's childhood goes viral during her impeachment testimony MORE’s (D) House seat.

Smith announced the endorsement along with a new digital ad focussed on the threat of climate fires that have devastated the Southern California district.

“Addressing climate change shouldn’t be a partisan issue. If you care about our people, if you care about our community, if you care about our planet, then you’ll join us in this fight,” the ad, shared with The Hill ahead of its release, says.

The association highlighted Smith’s work as chairwoman of the State Assembly’s Joint Legislative Committee on Emergency Management in their endorsement.

“Christy has partnered with California's firefighters to ensure that we have the tools and resources we need to combat wildfires and keep the public safe,” the association said in a statement shared with The Hill.

“Our firefighters, paramedics and emergency responders support Christy Smith because Christy Smith has supported us. She is battle-tested, effective and ready to serve the people of the 25th District.”

Smith has gained a number of noteworthy endorsements, including backing from Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocrats target housing shortage as advocates warn of crisis The Memo: Impeachment overshadows 2020 race for Democrats Georgia congresswoman shares letter to son on the anniversary of his death MORE (D-Calif.) and 10 House Democrats representing California districts.

Progressive founder of The Young Turks Cenk Uygur is also seeking the seat as a Democrat.

A couple of Republicans have also announced bids for the seat, including former Rep. Steve Knight Stephen (Steve) Thomas KnightKamala Harris endorses Christy Smith in bid to fill Katie Hill's seat California governor sets special election to replace Katie Hill George Papadopoulos launches campaign to run for Katie Hill's congressional seat MORE (R-Calif.), whom Hill unseated in 2018, and former Trump campaign aide George PapadopoulosGeorge Demetrios PapadopoulosKamala Harris endorses Christy Smith in bid to fill Katie Hill's seat California governor sets special election to replace Katie Hill Trump bemoans 'double standard' in Stone conviction MORE, who served 12 days in prison after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI.

Candidates from both parties will be on the same ballot on March 3, the day of the California congressional and presidential primaries. If no candidate secures a simple majority, the two top candidates will advance to a May 12 election.

Hill, who was seen as a rising Democratic star in the House, resigned at the end of October after conservative outlets published nude photos of her along with allegations that she had an improper relationship with members of her staff.

Hill admitted to a relationship with a member of her campaign staff but denied allegations that she had a relationship with a member of her legislative staff, which would have been in violation of House rules.