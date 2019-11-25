Nevada congresswoman endorses Biden in 2020 race

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGiuliani associate prepared to testify Nunes aides scrapped Ukraine trip to avoid alerting Schiff Democrats pledge sharp turn in US ties with Saudi Arabia House Intelligence has video, audio recordings from Giuliani associate at center of Ukraine probe: report MORE on Monday picked up a congressional endorsement in the 2020 presidential primary race.

Nevada Rep. Dina Titus Alice (Dina) Costandina TitusHouse Democrat slams Trump: 'I'd like to impeach the bastard right now' Overnight Defense: Protests at Trump's NYC Veterans Day speech | House Dems release Pentagon official's deposition transcript | Lawmakers ask Trump to rescind Erdogan invite Bipartisan House members call on Trump to rescind Erdoğan invitation MORE (D), touting herself and Biden as progressives, announced the endorsement on Twitter.

“Today, I’m proud to announce my endorsement of Joe Biden for President. I’m a proud progressive champion and I believe that nominating Joe gives us the best chance to enact the progressive reforms that our country desperately needs,” Titus said in a statement shared on Twitter and by the Biden campaign.

Titus, seemingly referencing Biden’s years serving in the Obama administration, said he won’t need any “on-the-job training.”

“I told my constituents that I would speak up about this race once I reached a decision about who will be our strongest nominee. Now I am making good on that promise. I’m excited to campaign for Joe Biden in Nevada and across the country,” she added.

The Nevada Democratic caucuses will be held on Feb. 22, 2020. Nevada will be the third state to vote on a Democratic nominee, following Iowa and New Hampshire, respectively.

A RealClearPolitics average of Nevada Democratic polls has Biden leading in the state by 9 points with 29 percent support. His closest competitor is Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDemocrats target housing shortage as advocates warn of crisis The Memo: Impeachment overshadows 2020 race for Democrats Democrats have urgency, but no momentum MORE (D-Mass.) at 20 percent, closely followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocrats pledge sharp turn in US ties with Saudi Arabia Democrats target housing shortage as advocates warn of crisis Sanders: Billionaires like Bloomberg 'not going to get very far in this election' MORE (I-Vt.) less than half a point away from Warren, according to the average.

But recent polls of Iowa and New Hampshire Democrats have depicted a closer race between Biden, Sanders, Warren and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBlack leader on South Bend city council endorses Biden over Buttigieg The Memo: Impeachment overshadows 2020 race for Democrats SNL mocks Buttigieg campaign's viral dance video as part of strategy to get 'a negative percentage of the black vote' MORE.