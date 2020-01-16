Liz Cheney decides against Senate bid in Wyoming

Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyJuan Williams: Trump replays past mistakes in Iranian crisis GOP lawmaker: New sanctions provide 'offramp' from rising US-Iran tensions GOP leaders take aim at Democrats over rhetoric on Iran MORE (R-Wyo.), the No. 3 Republican in the House, informed her colleagues she will not launch a bid for Wyoming’s open Senate seat, choosing instead to remain in the House, according to sources.

Cheney’s decision comes after months of speculation over whether she would throw her hat in the Senate race after Sen. Mike Enzi Michael (Mike) Bradley EnziOvernight Defense: Senate sends 8B defense bill to Trump | Bill establishes Space Force, federal paid parental leave | House approves .4T spending package Senate sends 8B defense bill to Trump's desk Senate approves stopgap bill to prevent shutdown MORE (R-Wyo.) announced in May he would retire after more than two decades in Congress.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney (R), would have been an overwhelming front-runner for the Senate seat.

But sources in the House noted she is also seen by many as being well-positioned to become the first female Republican Speaker.

The Wyoming Republican has experienced a rapid rise in the House. The two-term congresswoman was elected to serve as the House Republican Conference chairwoman in 2018 — a position once held by her father that is responsible for helping lead the party’s messaging efforts in the lower chamber.

Cheney previously attempted to challenge Enzi in a primary in 2014 before ultimately dropping her bid. A Senate perch would have allowed her to play a more pivotal role in defense and foreign policy, two areas where she has become a leading GOP spokesperson.

But running for Senate would also have meant forgoing a higher position in the lower chamber, and she would have been expected to relinquish her current posts in the lower chamber given that House Republican conference rules mandate lawmakers relinquish their leadership and committee chairs once they announce a bid for higher office.

Her choice to remain in the House likely comes as a relief for many Republicans looking to reverse the declining number of female lawmakers in the party. Cheney is currently one of 13 GOP women members in the lower chamber, and two of her female colleagues have announced they won’t seek reelection.

Cheney has grown to be a key voice within the House GOP on foreign policy, notably having been one of the most vocal opponents of President Trump Donald John TrumpDem lawmaker says Nunes threatened to sue him over criticism Parnas: U.S. ambassador to Ukraine removed to clear path for investigations into Bidens Five takeaways from Parnas's Maddow interview MORE’s decision to pull troops out of Syria ahead of a planned incursion by Turkey.

Her decision comes despite polling showing her with a double-digit advantage over former Rep. Cynthia Lummis Cynthia Marie LummisLiz Cheney leads GOP field by 20 points in potential Wyoming Senate race: poll Liz Cheney and Rand Paul extend war of words Pressure rises on Cheney to make decision MORE (R-Wyo.) in the Wyoming GOP Senate primary.

Lummis is a favorite amongst the conservative faction of the party, and she announced her bid earlier this year for a seat rated as "Solid Republican" by The Cook Political Report.

