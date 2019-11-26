Buttigieg picks up third congressional endorsement from New York lawmaker

New York Rep. Kathleen Rice Kathleen Maura RiceDemocratic lawmaker introduces bill to tackle online terrorist activity NY attorney general to investigate alleged Long Island housing discrimination Progressive freshmen jump into leadership PAC fundraising MORE (D-N.Y.) endorsed Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWhy Democrats are not actually serious about uniting the nation Overnight Energy: Majority in poll believe US doing 'too little' on climate change | Supreme Court allows climate scientist's lawsuit to go forward | UN finds greenhouse gases hit record in 2018 | EPA weighs action on 'forever chemicals' Nevada congresswoman endorses Biden in 2020 race MORE (D) Tuesday in the Democratic presidential primary race, giving the South Bend, Ind., mayor his third congressional endorsement.

Rice, who had previously backed former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeKlobuchar hires staff in Nevada Deval Patrick enters 2020 race O'Rourke says he 'absolutely' plans to stay in politics MORE (D) before he dropped out of the 2020 race, called Buttigieg a strong candidate to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump puts Kushner in charge of overseeing border wall construction: report Trump 2020 national spokesperson gives birth to daughter New McCarthy ad praising Trump includes Russian stock footage MORE and unite the country after Trump is out.

"Pete has demonstrated an unmatched ability and willingness to reach voters from across the political spectrum. He has introduced bold, yet commonsense policies that will address both our nation's long- and short-term challenges, and has avoided the divisive rhetoric that too often derails these important conversations," Rice said in a statement shared by the Buttigieg campaign.

"Pete represents the new voice and fresh perspective that our party and our country needs right now, and I'm proud to endorse him," she continued.

The Long Island congresswoman who represents portions of Nassau County is Buttigieg's second New York endorsement in two days.

Rep. Pete Visclosky (D-Merrillville) announced his endorsement of the mayor Monday.

Rice has made a similar argument for needing a "new voice and fresh perspective" in the party when she didn't back Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi signals USMCA deal is 'within range' Trump signs bill making animal cruelty a federal crime On The Money: Supreme Court stays House subpoena for Trump financial records | Pelosi says trade deal is 'within range' | Dems target housing shortage amid talk of crisis MORE last year for the top House position.

Buttigieg's first congressional endorsement was from Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) who backed the mayor in April, saying he is "similarly inspired" by Buttigieg as he was former President Obama.