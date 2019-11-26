New poll finds four-way race in New Hampshire

Four Democratic presidential candidates have emerged in a four-way race for the New Hampshire vote, according to a new poll.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSaagar Enjeti: Bloomberg exposes 'true danger' of 'corporate media' Doctor calls for standardizing mental fitness tests for elected officials Warren: Bloomberg is betting he 'only needs bags and bags of money' to win election MORE (I-Vt.) has a slim lead in the state he carried in 2016, with 16 percent support, according to a Suffolk University–Boston Globe poll released Tuesday.

He’s closely trailed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWhy Democrats are not actually serious about uniting the nation Warren: Bloomberg is betting he 'only needs bags and bags of money' to win election Bloomberg campaign chief: Trump is winning 2020 election right now MORE (D-Mass.), with 14 percent, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWhy Democrats are not actually serious about uniting the nation Overnight Energy: Majority in poll believe US doing 'too little' on climate change | Supreme Court allows climate scientist's lawsuit to go forward | UN finds greenhouse gases hit record in 2018 | EPA weighs action on 'forever chemicals' Nevada congresswoman endorses Biden in 2020 race MORE (D), at 13 percent, and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKennedy walks back comments on potential Ukraine interference: 'I was wrong' Nunes faces potential ethics review over alleged meeting with Ukrainian official Bloomberg campaign chief: Trump is winning 2020 election right now MORE, at 12 percent, who all fall within the 4.4 percentage point margin of error.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buttigieg is the only candidate in the top four who has gained support since an August poll from Suffolk University–Boston Globe, up 7 points. Biden saw the biggest drop, at 9 points, and Sanders’s support decreased by 1 point. Warren’s support did not change in those three months, based on the poll.

Older voters, who have been more reluctant to embrace the progressive policies proposed from Sanders and Warren, shifted their support from Biden to Buttigieg, based on the poll. Among voters over 65 years old, Biden’s support dropped from 28 percent to 12 percent, whereas Buttigieg’s support with the same cohort increased to 17 percent from 2 percent. Buttigieg now leads the field among older voters in the Granite State, based on the poll.

The poll also found that New Hampshire voters are reluctant to consider former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick Deval PatrickThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump, GOP cheer changes to courts amid impeachment fight Biden on Bloomberg entering 2020 race: 'I welcome the competition' Bloomberg files paperwork to run for president MORE, a latecomer to the Democratic race. Only 1 percent said they would vote for him in the primary, and 50 percent said they won’t consider him because he waited too long to enter the race.

The poll did not ask about former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg union calls on company to rescind decision to not investigate 2020 presidential candidates Saagar Enjeti: Bloomberg exposes 'true danger' of 'corporate media' Warren: Bloomberg is betting he 'only needs bags and bags of money' to win election MORE, who announced his candidacy on Nov. 24. Bloomberg has said he will skip New Hampshire's February primary.

The poll surveyed 500 likely New Hampshire Democratic primary voters. It was conducted Nov. 21 to Nov. 24.