Texas GOP rep predicts heavy Democratic presence in state ahead of 2020

Texas Rep. Chip RoyCharles (Chip) Eugene RoyBillboards calling on House Republicans to 'do their job' follow members home for Thanksgiving Senate approves stopgap bill to prevent shutdown Senate scraps plan to force second stopgap vote ahead of shutdown MORE (R) pointed out the presence of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) in the state and his district earlier this month, predicting that the campaign arm will pour money into Texas in 2020.

"They are active. There are eight DCCC staffers — that’s the Democratic congressional political arm — eight of them in Austin right now. Probably half of those targeting Texas 21,” Roy told an audience at a campaign meet-and-greet fundraiser put on by the Republican Women of Kerr County earlier this month in audio obtained by The Hill.

“Do you know how many we have from the NRCC? Zero," he continued, referring to the National Republican Congressional Committee, the GOP's counterpart to the DCCC. "They are motivated, they are organized, and they are going to pour money into Texas because they believe if they can stick a stake in the heart of Texas, they can stick a stake in the heart of conservatism and limited government and their socialist dreams can come true."

The comments were made during his opening remarks to the group.

Democrats have paid closer attention to Texas in recent years in hopes of making inroads in the state, which has long been dominated by Republicans. The move comes after the DCCC scored a couple of key wins in the Lone Star State in 2018, ousting former GOP Reps. Pete Sessions Peter Anderson SessionsBottom Line The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Better Medicare Alliance - GOP snags mic with impeachment protest Former Pete Sessions staffer to comply with subpoena in federal probe investigating Giuliani, associates MORE and John Culberson John Abney CulbersonEx-Rep. Duffy to join lobbying firm BGR Former GOP Rep. Walters joins energy company Bottom line MORE.

Democrats were also enthused by former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rouke's (D) statewide performance against Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzOn The Money: Trump claims Hong Kong 'obliterated' without his action | Xi says China not afraid to 'fight back' | Tlaib offers bill to repeal 'opportunity zones Senate approves stopgap bill to prevent shutdown DNC raises million in October in best monthly haul of the year MORE (R), in which he lost by only roughly 2 points.

The DCCC is targeting six Texas seats ahead of 2020, including the 21st District, which is held by Roy.

The Cook Political Report rates Roy's seat, as well as Texas's 10th and 31st districts, "Lean Republican."

The DCCC’s headquarters in the state are located in Austin, but the group has organizers throughout the state.

Roy told The Hill on Tuesday that voters will respond negatively to Democrats' messages in the Lone Star State.

“The DCCC is targeting Texas and Texans will respond by telling them to sell crazy somewhere else," Roy said. "If they want to put a big pile of money in TX21 and light it on fire, be our guest.”

Meanwhile, the NRCC maintained that the group was working closely with the Republican National Committee and the Texas Republican Party ahead of 2020.

“The NRCC is working hand in hand with the RNC and Texas GOP to ensure the state has the best ground game in the country,” NRCC spokesman Bob Salera said in a statement to The Hill. “Texas is and will remain a Republican state.”

A Republican official pointed out that the NRCC works more closely with the Republican National Committee, which runs the ground game in the state.