Harris on the African American vote: I 'have to earn the support'

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDoctor calls for standardizing mental fitness tests for elected officials Why Democrats are not actually serious about uniting the nation Overnight Health Care: Trump draws ire after retreat on drug price promise | Harris unveils mental health plan | Dem bill targets violence against women around the world MORE (D-Calif.) acknowledged Tuesday on MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports" that she has to "earn the support" of black voters.

"Everyone has to earn the vote of every person," she told Mitchell.

"I have never and never would take for granted that because of my gender or my race, that people will naturally come to me." she added. "You have to earn the support."

ADVERTISEMENT

On attracting the African American vote, @KamalaHarris: "Everyone has to earn the vote of every person. I have never and never would take for granted that because of my gender or my race, that people will naturally come to me. You have to earn the support." #AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) November 26, 2019

Harris is one of three Black lawmakers in the Democratic primary race, with Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's Morning Report — Bloomberg is in; independents sour on impeachment Democrats pledge sharp turn in US ties with Saudi Arabia Democrats target housing shortage as advocates warn of crisis MORE (D-N.J.) and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick Deval PatrickThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump, GOP cheer changes to courts amid impeachment fight Biden on Bloomberg entering 2020 race: 'I welcome the competition' Bloomberg files paperwork to run for president MORE.

According to RealClearPolitic's average of polls, Harris is polling at 4 percent better than Booker and Patrick. However, Harris has struggled to gain traction with black voters around the country.

In a recent Economist/YouGoV national poll, 21 percent of black voters thought of Harris as "highly favorable," which was behind former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKennedy walks back comments on potential Ukraine interference: 'I was wrong' Nunes faces potential ethics review over alleged meeting with Ukrainian official Bloomberg campaign chief: Trump is winning 2020 election right now MORE (35 percent) and Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWhy Democrats are not actually serious about uniting the nation Warren: Bloomberg is betting he 'only needs bags and bags of money' to win election Bloomberg campaign chief: Trump is winning 2020 election right now MORE (D-Mass.) (32 percent) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSaagar Enjeti: Bloomberg exposes 'true danger' of 'corporate media' Doctor calls for standardizing mental fitness tests for elected officials Warren: Bloomberg is betting he 'only needs bags and bags of money' to win election MORE (I-Vt.) (30 percent).

Forty-seven percent of black voters said Biden was their first choice and 12 percent said both Warren and Sanders. Only 4 percent said Harris.