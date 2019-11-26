Buttigieg surges to second place behind Biden as Warren sinks: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKennedy walks back comments on potential Ukraine interference: 'I was wrong' Nunes faces potential ethics review over alleged meeting with Ukrainian official Bloomberg campaign chief: Trump is winning 2020 election right now MORE retook the national lead in the Democratic primary in a new Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday as South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWhy Democrats are not actually serious about uniting the nation Overnight Energy: Majority in poll believe US doing 'too little' on climate change | Supreme Court allows climate scientist's lawsuit to go forward | UN finds greenhouse gases hit record in 2018 | EPA weighs action on 'forever chemicals' Nevada congresswoman endorses Biden in 2020 race MORE leapfrogged into second place.

Biden gets the support of 24 percent of Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic, retaking the lead from Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWhy Democrats are not actually serious about uniting the nation Warren: Bloomberg is betting he 'only needs bags and bags of money' to win election Bloomberg campaign chief: Trump is winning 2020 election right now MORE (D-Mass.) after seeing his support rise 3 points from the previous Oct. 24 poll.

Buttigieg surged into second place from fourth, with 16 percent support, up 6 points from October. Meanwhile Warren sank to third place from first after seeing her support drop to 14 percent from 28 percent in October.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSaagar Enjeti: Bloomberg exposes 'true danger' of 'corporate media' Doctor calls for standardizing mental fitness tests for elected officials Warren: Bloomberg is betting he 'only needs bags and bags of money' to win election MORE (I-Vt.) fell to fourth place from third, with his support falling 2 points to 13 percent.

“Biden is back on top of the pack but now there is a 3-way race for second. Buttigieg has broken into the top tier, apparently at the expense of Warren, who has taken a dive after being hammered for being too far left on health care and other issues,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg union calls on company to rescind decision to not investigate 2020 presidential candidates Saagar Enjeti: Bloomberg exposes 'true danger' of 'corporate media' Warren: Bloomberg is betting he 'only needs bags and bags of money' to win election MORE, who officially entered the primary race this week, is tied for fifth place at 3 percent with Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDoctor calls for standardizing mental fitness tests for elected officials Why Democrats are not actually serious about uniting the nation Overnight Health Care: Trump draws ire after retreat on drug price promise | Harris unveils mental health plan | Dem bill targets violence against women around the world MORE (D-Calif.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDemocrats pledge sharp turn in US ties with Saudi Arabia Democrats look to next steps in impeachment Sunday shows - Democrats look forward on impeachment MORE (D-Minn.).

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's Morning Report — Bloomberg is in; independents sour on impeachment Democrats pledge sharp turn in US ties with Saudi Arabia Democrats target housing shortage as advocates warn of crisis MORE (D-N.J.), entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangKrystal Ball: Yang's MSNBC boycott shows network has 'officially lost the left' Why Democrats are not actually serious about uniting the nation Krystal Ball: Yang's #BoycottMSNBC shows how they lost the left MORE, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetThe Memo: Impeachment overshadows 2020 race for Democrats Impeachment trial throws curveball into 2020 race 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the November forum MORE (D-Colo.) each receive 2 percent.

Another 11 percent of voters are undecided.

Besides giving Biden back the lead, 46 percent of Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic view him as the candidate who has the best chance of winning against Trump, while 10 percent say the same of Warren and Sanders and 6 percent say the same of Buttigieg.

Tuesday’s figures come amid a polling surge for Buttigieg — three consecutive Iowa surveys show the Indiana Democrat leading in the Hawkeye State’s caucus while another New Hampshire poll shows him edging out the competition in the state’s first-in-the-nation primary.

The Quinnipiac University survey also marks a continuing of a recent slide for Warren, who has seen her poll numbers dip amid intense scrutiny over her “Medicare for All” policy.

The health care plan, a centerpiece of Warren’s White House bid, has grown less popular in the poll. Thirty-six percent of American voters say it is a good idea and 52 percent say it is a bad idea. The same poll in March found that 43 percent thought Medicare for All was a good idea compared with 45 percent who disagreed.

The Quinnipiac University poll surveyed 574 Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic from Nov. 21-25 and has a margin of error of 4.9 percent.