Bloomberg ties with Harris, Klobuchar in new national poll

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergBloomberg union calls on company to rescind decision to not investigate 2020 presidential candidates Saagar Enjeti: Bloomberg exposes 'true danger' of 'corporate media' Warren: Bloomberg is betting he 'only needs bags and bags of money' to win election MORE (D) is tied with Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDoctor calls for standardizing mental fitness tests for elected officials Why Democrats are not actually serious about uniting the nation Overnight Health Care: Trump draws ire after retreat on drug price promise | Harris unveils mental health plan | Dem bill targets violence against women around the world MORE (D-Calif.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDemocrats pledge sharp turn in US ties with Saudi Arabia Democrats look to next steps in impeachment Sunday shows - Democrats look forward on impeachment MORE (D-Minn.) in a new poll of the Democratic primary race.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday found Bloomberg with the support of 3 percent of Democratic and left-leaning independent voters nationwide, higher than entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangKrystal Ball: Yang's MSNBC boycott shows network has 'officially lost the left' Why Democrats are not actually serious about uniting the nation Krystal Ball: Yang's #BoycottMSNBC shows how they lost the left MORE (D) and former Housing Secretary Julián Castro, as well as Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's Morning Report — Bloomberg is in; independents sour on impeachment Democrats pledge sharp turn in US ties with Saudi Arabia Democrats target housing shortage as advocates warn of crisis MORE (D-N.J.) and Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetThe Memo: Impeachment overshadows 2020 race for Democrats Impeachment trial throws curveball into 2020 race 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the November forum MORE (D-Colo.), who all registered 2 percent support in the poll.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bloomberg and his fellow candidates in the single digits all significantly trailed the party's current frontrunners, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKennedy walks back comments on potential Ukraine interference: 'I was wrong' Nunes faces potential ethics review over alleged meeting with Ukrainian official Bloomberg campaign chief: Trump is winning 2020 election right now MORE (D), Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWhy Democrats are not actually serious about uniting the nation Warren: Bloomberg is betting he 'only needs bags and bags of money' to win election Bloomberg campaign chief: Trump is winning 2020 election right now MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSaagar Enjeti: Bloomberg exposes 'true danger' of 'corporate media' Doctor calls for standardizing mental fitness tests for elected officials Warren: Bloomberg is betting he 'only needs bags and bags of money' to win election MORE (I-Vt.), and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWhy Democrats are not actually serious about uniting the nation Overnight Energy: Majority in poll believe US doing 'too little' on climate change | Supreme Court allows climate scientist's lawsuit to go forward | UN finds greenhouse gases hit record in 2018 | EPA weighs action on 'forever chemicals' Nevada congresswoman endorses Biden in 2020 race MORE (D), who have vied for control of the top tier of the Democratic field for months.

Other candidates in the primary including billionaire Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerAs Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Steyer, Biden clash over climate credentials Steyer, Gabbard and Yang shut out of early minutes of Democratic debate MORE and the recently-announced former Gov. Deval Patrick Deval PatrickThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump, GOP cheer changes to courts amid impeachment fight Biden on Bloomberg entering 2020 race: 'I welcome the competition' Bloomberg files paperwork to run for president MORE (D-Mass.) failed to register even 1 percent support from Democratic and left-leaning Independent voters in the Quinnipiac poll.

The Quinnipiac poll surveyed 574 self-identified Democratic primary voters between Nov. 21-25 with a margin of error of 4.9 percentage points.