Watch Live: Trump holds 'homecoming' rally in Florida

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump puts Kushner in charge of overseeing border wall construction: report Trump 2020 national spokesperson gives birth to daughter New McCarthy ad praising Trump includes Russian stock footage MORE is holding a campaign rally in Sunrise, Fla., on Tuesday night in what he has dubbed a "homecoming" to celebrate his move from New York to Florida.

The president, whose Mar-a-Lago resort is located in Florida, changed his primary residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach in September. He has cited high taxes in New York and feuds with city and state officials as reasons for the move.

“President Trump recently became an official resident of the great state of Florida and looks forward to a ‘Welcome Home!’ rally with his fellow Floridians,” Michael Glassner, the Trump campaign’s chief operating officer, said when announcing the event. “Florida is thriving under President Trump and this homecoming rally will be one of our best yet.”

The rally comes ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and as House Democrats continue work on their impeachment inquiry against Trump heading into the final month of the year.

Trump is expected to take the stage shortly after 7 p.m. EST. Watch the rally live in the video above.