Buttigieg surges as Warren, Biden slip: poll

Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders, Buttigieg surge in New Hampshire as Biden, Warren slip: poll Buttigieg calls The Root writer whose column on his past comments on minorities and education went viral Buttigieg surges to second place behind Biden as Warren sinks: poll MORE's saw a surge in support in a new national poll, while backing for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders, Buttigieg surge in New Hampshire as Biden, Warren slip: poll State Dept. official describes frantic effort to save recalled Ukraine ambassador Trump denies sending Giuliani to Ukraine on his behalf MORE and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders, Buttigieg surge in New Hampshire as Biden, Warren slip: poll Overnight Defense: Senators challenge Trump on military pardons | State Department to investigate if US weapons ended up in wrong hands in Yemen | Dems release final impeachment transcripts Saagar Enjeti laments use of identity politics in 2020 Democratic race MORE (D-Mass.) sunk.

A CNN poll released on Wednesday found Buttigieg's support jumped among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents from 6 percent in the network's last national poll in October to 11 percent.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders, Buttigieg surge in New Hampshire as Biden, Warren slip: poll Saagar Enjeti laments use of identity politics in 2020 Democratic race Why America needed Donald Trump MORE' (I-Vt.) also saw his support tick up, within the survey's margin of error, from 16 percent to 17 percent.

Meanwhile, Biden maintained his frontrunner status, but his support dropped from 34 percent to 28 percent. Warren's support also dipped from 19 percent to 14 percent.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSaagar Enjeti laments use of identity politics in 2020 Democratic race Buttigieg surges to second place behind Biden as Warren sinks: poll Bloomberg ties with Harris, Klobuchar in new national poll MORE (D-Calif.), former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergDeval Patrick beefs up campaign staff Buttigieg surges to second place behind Biden as Warren sinks: poll Bloomberg ties with Harris, Klobuchar in new national poll MORE, businessman Andrew Yang Andrew YangButtigieg surges to second place behind Biden as Warren sinks: poll Bloomberg ties with Harris, Klobuchar in new national poll The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump says he is fighting testimony to protect presidency MORE, and billionaire Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerBloomberg ties with Harris, Klobuchar in new national poll As Buttigieg rises, Biden is still the target Steyer, Biden clash over climate credentials MORE each gained 3 percent support.

Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSaagar Enjeti laments use of identity politics in 2020 Democratic race Buttigieg surges to second place behind Biden as Warren sinks: poll Bloomberg ties with Harris, Klobuchar in new national poll MORE (D-N.J.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharButtigieg surges to second place behind Biden as Warren sinks: poll Senate roundtable showcases importance and needs of women entrepreneurs Bloomberg ties with Harris, Klobuchar in new national poll MORE (D-Minn.) garnered 2 percent support each.

The poll comes as Buttigieg continues to gain ground in a number of early states and national polls, carving out a four-way race within the crowded Democratic primary.

A Quinnipiac University poll released on Tuesday showed Buttigieg surging to second place at 16 percent support nationally, behind Biden's 24 percent support.

However, the same poll showed that a majority of voters were still uncertain as to who they would ultimately back in the party's 2020 primary.

Biden still led the pack with 35 percent of voters when asked who they would choose if the race came down to the top four contenders. Twenty-three percent said they would choose Sanders, and 20 percent said the same for Warren. Seventeen percent said they would back Buttigieg.

The CNN survey was conducted by SSRS on Nov. 21-24 among 1,007 adults with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points. Of the 431 egistered voters who identify as Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents there was a margin of error of plus or minus 5.7 percentage points.