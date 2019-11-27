Buttigieg campaign returns donations from Kavanaugh's lawyers: report

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders, Buttigieg surge in New Hampshire as Biden, Warren slip: poll Buttigieg calls The Root writer whose column on his past comments on minorities and education went viral Buttigieg surges to second place behind Biden as Warren sinks: poll MORE’s campaign announced Wednesday it will return donations from lawyers who represented Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughOvernight Health Care: Supreme Court sets date for Louisiana abortion case | Border Patrol ignored calls to vaccinate migrants against flu | DC sues Juul Supreme Court sets date for Louisiana abortion case Trump slams new Kavanaugh book by Washington Post journalist MORE during his confirmation hearing.

The campaign will send back thousands of dollars in donations to two top lawyers for Kavanaugh, saying it would not accept money from people who helped get the justice confirmed, The Guardian reported.

Alexandra Walsh gave $7,200 to the campaign, of which $3,150 was returned due to donation limits, and Beth Wilkinson provided $2,800 to the campaign, according to The Guardian.

The campaign told the news outlet that it made a mistake in accepting the donations after disregarding the lawyers’ role in the controversial confirmation hearing.

“With nearly 700,000 donors, a contribution we would otherwise refuse sometimes gets through,” the campaign said in a statement to The Hill. “We believe the women who have courageously spoken out about Brett Kavanaugh’s assault and misconduct, and we thank the Guardian for bringing this contribution to our attention.”

The lawyers typically give campaign donations to Democratic candidates. Wilkinson has donated $1,000 to Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSaagar Enjeti laments use of identity politics in 2020 Democratic race Buttigieg surges to second place behind Biden as Warren sinks: poll Bloomberg ties with Harris, Klobuchar in new national poll MORE’s (D-Calif.) campaign and $2,800 to Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetButtigieg surges to second place behind Biden as Warren sinks: poll Bloomberg ties with Harris, Klobuchar in new national poll The Memo: Impeachment overshadows 2020 race for Democrats MORE’s (D-Colo.) campaign. She also gave $2,800 to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandNote to Democrats: We need compassion and reason regarding child welfare Rising crime and police suicides no surprise in light of politicians' hypocrisy on law enforcement Booker hits fundraising threshold for December debate after surge of post-debate donations MORE (D-N.Y.) back when the senator was in the race.

The lawyers’ law firm represented Kavanaugh after Christine Blasey Ford alleged he had sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers in Maryland. Walsh and Wilkinson received criticism for their defending their client by saying the judge was being schemed by an “outrageous” campaign, according to The Guardian.

Walsh declined to comment to The Hill. Wilkinson, the Harris campaign, the Bennet campaign and Gillibrand’s office did not immediately return requests for comment.