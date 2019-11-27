Castro unveils sweeping plan to 'end hunger in America'

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro unveiled a sweeping plan Wednesday morning that he says would end hunger in the U.S.

The plan focuses on bolstering food assistance programs, increasing availability of supermarkets in low income communities and expanding accessibility to meals in schools.

“As a nation, we have a moral obligation to ensure that no one goes hungry and that everyone has the nourishment to thrive,” said Castro, a former mayor of San Antonio and Housing and Urban Development secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Food is a basic human right, like oxygen and water, and we need to make our federal nutrition programs stronger for all Americans to reach their full potential. I believe that when the most vulnerable people succeed, our entire nation makes progress.”

The centerpiece of Castro’s hunger plan is strengthening the Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps, which the Trump administration has worked to curtail. Castro says he would update the formula by which the Agriculture Department calculates benefits and instead use the Low Cost Food Plan that will expand SNAP benefits

He would eliminate work reporting requirements to expand accessibility to SNAP’s benefits to children, working parents, seniors, veterans, people with disabilities and people who are temporarily unemployed.

Castro also says he would curtail “food deserts,” or places where low-income residents often lack easy access to nutritious food due to a dearth of grocery stores or other food providers.

Castro's plan would create a national task force of the departments of Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development, Transportation, and Health and Human Services as well as the Small Business Administration to formally designate food deserts and unlock grants to help create community and local government–run grocery stores and other outlets to purchase food.

Castro would combat hunger in schools by supporting legislation that would require every public school that provides federally funded meals to give “nutritious, universal, free breakfasts and lunches programs” to every student. He would also expand summer meals in schools and implement a national nutrition standard for school meals.

The Texas Democrat has sought to cast himself as an ally of low-income Americans, unveiling a litany of plans that would help the poorest Americans obtain a several different government services. However, he has struggled to compete in national and early state polling, seen his fundraising slip behind that of several of his competitors and failed to make this month’s primary debate stage.