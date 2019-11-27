Harris rolls out endorsements from 100 Iowa teachers

White House hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSaagar Enjeti laments use of identity politics in 2020 Democratic race Buttigieg surges to second place behind Biden as Warren sinks: poll Bloomberg ties with Harris, Klobuchar in new national poll MORE on Wednesday rolled out the endorsements of 100 Iowa teachers as the California Democrat hopes to gin up support in the crucial early caucus state.

“I am honored to have the support of teachers from across Iowa and grateful every day for the work they do to help raise our children,” Harris said. “Conversations with Iowa’s teachers helped inform my first policy of this campaign — the largest federal investment in teachers in our nation’s history. Educators here in Iowa and across the country have made me a better candidate and I’m grateful to have them on my team.”

The endorsements from the educators, who teach all levels from pre-school to college, come before Harris is set to join teachers from across Iowa for the launch of “Iowa Teachers for Kamala.”

Harris has sought to appeal to teachers with a plan released in March that would increase the estate tax to help give them a pay raise.

“Senator Harris has centered the importance of public schools and teachers in her campaign like no other candidate,” said Amy Johnson, a second-grade teacher who endorsed Harris.

“Her plan to pay teachers what they deserve isn’t just about giving teachers like me a raise, it’s about so much more. It’s about recognizing the value that teachers and educators have in our communities, and it’s about recognizing those of us who work second, and even third or fourth jobs to make the ends meet, who pay out of pocket so our students have school supplies, or who took on student debt in order to work in a classroom, doing what we love.”

The endorsements come as Harris struggles to break out of the middle tier of polls in Iowa, which will hold the first nominating contest of the 2020 primary. A CBS News-YouGov poll released this month shows Harris in a distant fifth place with 7 percent, while a Civiqs-Iowa State University poll released last week shows her at 2 percent.