Warren dismisses latest drop in national poll

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is dismissing a recent Quinnipiac University survey showing her support drop 14 points nationally.

“It’s the same answer it’s always been. I don’t do polls," Warren told reporters in Knoxville, Iowa, on Tuesday evening. “I’m out here fighting every day on behalf of working families."

The survey released on Tuesday showed Warren dropping to third place nationally with 14 percent support, behind former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders, Buttigieg surge in New Hampshire as Biden, Warren slip: poll State Dept. official describes frantic effort to save recalled Ukraine ambassador Trump denies sending Giuliani to Ukraine on his behalf MORE and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders, Buttigieg surge in New Hampshire as Biden, Warren slip: poll Buttigieg calls The Root writer whose column on his past comments on minorities and education went viral Buttigieg surges to second place behind Biden as Warren sinks: poll MORE, who garnered 24 percent support and 16 percent support, respectively.

Weeks ago, Warren appeared to be closing in on Biden's front-runner status in the Democratic field but has since seen her support slip as Biden holds his ground and Buttigieg rises.

The Massachusetts senator also saw a decline in support in a national CNN poll released on Wednesday, dipping from 19 percent to 14 percent support.

Biden also saw a drop in support in the CNN poll, from 34 percent to 28 percent.

The same survey showed Buttigieg climbing from 6 percent in the network's last national poll in October to 11 percent.

The South Bend mayor has also made gains in Iowa and New Hampshire polling, carving out a four-way race between him, Biden, Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders, Buttigieg surge in New Hampshire as Biden, Warren slip: poll Saagar Enjeti laments use of identity politics in 2020 Democratic race Why America needed Donald Trump MORE (I-Vt.) in the nation's first two votes in the primary contest.

Buttigieg has recently worked to present himself as the centrist alternative to Warren and Sanders, frequently attacking the "Medicare for All" plan and other progressive policies.