Bernie Sanders 'slow jams' the news with Jimmy Fallon

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders, Buttigieg surge in New Hampshire as Biden, Warren slip: poll Saagar Enjeti laments use of identity politics in 2020 Democratic race Why America needed Donald Trump MORE (I-Vt.) broke down his performance in the fifth Democratic debate and his key campaign promises as he “slow jammed” the news on “The Tonight Show” Tuesday.

Sanders joined host Jimmy Fallon in one of the show’s most popular segments, telling viewers that he went “toe-to-toe” with his fellow Democratic candidates at last week’s debate in Atlanta.

He said Democrats must defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump at rally vows to supporters no name change for 'Thanksgiving' Trump says he will designate Mexican drug cartels as terror organizations State Dept. official describes frantic effort to save recalled Ukraine ambassador MORE — who he called “the most dangerous president in American history" — in 2020, and that he has the experience to “create an economy that works for all of us, not just those on top."

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oh yeah, Bernie Sanders is looking out for your bottom half,” Fallon joked.

Sanders also called for enacting his signature "Medicare for All" plan, tackling “the dangerous threat of climate change” and getting “big money out of politics.” He told viewers that he does not have a super PAC to support his campaign, instead relying on small individual donations.

“He’s all about taking a firm stance against corporations to give the people what they desire,” Fallon joked.

“I know you’re joking, but it actually is quite sexy,” Sanders quipped back.

“Man, just the way you said that has got me feeling the burn,” Fallon replied, in a play on the candidate's first name. “And thanks to Medicare for All, I can get it checked out by my doctor.”

Sanders also addressed health concerns after a recent heart attack forced him to take time off of the campaign trail earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We all know you’ve got a huge heart,” Fallon said.

“No, no. It’s a normal sized heart," Sanders joked. "It’s a completely normal, completely fine heart."

“I’m feeling strong, energetic and more ready than ever to fight for the American people,” Sanders continued.

The Roots then broke into Lizzo’s chart-topper “Good as Hell,” asking Sanders, “Bernie, how you feeling?”

“Feeling good as hell,” the White House hopeful responded.

Sanders is not the first 2020 candidate to join Fallon to slow jam the news; Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSaagar Enjeti laments use of identity politics in 2020 Democratic race Buttigieg surges to second place behind Biden as Warren sinks: poll Bloomberg ties with Harris, Klobuchar in new national poll MORE (D-Calif.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders, Buttigieg surge in New Hampshire as Biden, Warren slip: poll Buttigieg calls The Root writer whose column on his past comments on minorities and education went viral Buttigieg surges to second place behind Biden as Warren sinks: poll MORE have also appeared in the viral sketch.