Moderators named for December Democratic primary debate

PBS NewsHour and Politico on Wednesday announced the panel of moderators for the sixth Democratic National Committee primary debate to be held in California next month.

The moderators will include PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff, Politico chief political correspondent Tim Alberta, PBS NewsHour senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz, and PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, according to a Wednesday statement.

The debate is set to take place on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

“We are thrilled to partner with PBS NewsHour and are committed to leveraging the depth of Politico’s newsroom to produce a substantive, interesting, and informative debate for voters,” Carrie Budoff Brown, editor of Politico, said in the statement.

Thus far, six candidates have qualified for the debate, NBC News reported this week: former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders, Buttigieg surge in New Hampshire as Biden, Warren slip: poll State Dept. official describes frantic effort to save recalled Ukraine ambassador Trump denies sending Giuliani to Ukraine on his behalf MORE; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders, Buttigieg surge in New Hampshire as Biden, Warren slip: poll Buttigieg calls The Root writer whose column on his past comments on minorities and education went viral Buttigieg surges to second place behind Biden as Warren sinks: poll MORE; and Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSaagar Enjeti laments use of identity politics in 2020 Democratic race Buttigieg surges to second place behind Biden as Warren sinks: poll Bloomberg ties with Harris, Klobuchar in new national poll MORE (D-Calif.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharButtigieg surges to second place behind Biden as Warren sinks: poll Senate roundtable showcases importance and needs of women entrepreneurs Bloomberg ties with Harris, Klobuchar in new national poll MORE (D-Minn.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders, Buttigieg surge in New Hampshire as Biden, Warren slip: poll Overnight Defense: Senators challenge Trump on military pardons | State Department to investigate if US weapons ended up in wrong hands in Yemen | Dems release final impeachment transcripts Saagar Enjeti laments use of identity politics in 2020 Democratic race MORE (D-Mass) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders, Buttigieg surge in New Hampshire as Biden, Warren slip: poll Saagar Enjeti laments use of identity politics in 2020 Democratic race Why America needed Donald Trump MORE (I-Vt.)

Candidates have until Dec. 12 to officially qualify. They must net 200,000 unique donors and hit at least 4 percent in four national or state polls, or 6 percent in two polls in states with early primaries, including Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSaagar Enjeti laments use of identity politics in 2020 Democratic race Buttigieg surges to second place behind Biden as Warren sinks: poll Bloomberg ties with Harris, Klobuchar in new national poll MORE’s (D-N.J.) campaign announced a six-figure ad buy as he fights to qualify for the debate. The senator has reached the 200,000 unique donor threshold, but has yet to meet the polling requirements.

“Cory 2020 isn’t leaving poll qualification up to margins of error or fate,” Booker campaign manager Addisu Demissie wrote in a memo to supporters Tuesday. “With the 200,000 unique donor threshold now met, we are reorienting our entire campaign apparatus into a persuasion effort designed to further elevate the message Cory’s been committed to this entire campaign and reach the voters we need to meet the polling threshold.”

The debate location was moved earlier this month after local labor officials raised concerns about its prior location at the University of California, Los Angeles.