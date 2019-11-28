Biden calls for 'restoring the soul of America' in Thanksgiving message

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenGiuliani calls Trump to say he was joking about 'insurance policy' Three women accuse Gordon Sondland of sexual misconduct Top Obama-era official says Trump is 'destroying' executive privilege amid investigations MORE called for “restoring the soul of America” in his Thanksgiving message to Americans on Thursday.

“Our campaign is about restoring the soul of America by recognizing that our differences are precious and our similarities infinite,” the White House hopeful said in a statement with his wife, Jill. “This Thanksgiving, let’s come together, declare who we are, and lift up each other. And it starts with saying thank you.”

The message about seeking to restore "the soul" of the nation has been a centerpiece of Biden’s presidential bid since he launched his campaign earlier this year, with the former vice president seeking to keep his focus on battling President Trump Donald John TrumpOvernight Defense: Ex-Navy secretary slams Trump in new op-ed | Impeachment tests Pompeo's ties with Trump | Mexican president rules out US 'intervention' against cartels EXCLUSIVE: 2020 Dem Andrew Yang releases tax returns Giuliani calls Trump to say he was joking about 'insurance policy' MORE.

Biden said he decided to run for president after Trump's response to the 2017 clash in Charlottesville, Va., between white supremacists and counterprotesters in which the president said that there were fine people “on both sides.”

“When those folks came out of the fields in Charlottesville, veins bulging, just coming out from under the rocks carrying torches [with] the same anti-Semitic bile that was spewed in Europe and in Germany in the '30s, accompanied by white supremacists and the Ku Klux Klan, and a young woman gets killed," Biden said in August.

"The president gets asked, 'Well, tell us about what you think,' and he says there's very fine people on both sides," Biden continued. "For God's sake, no president's ever said that."

The president has repeatedly defended his comments in the aftermath of the Charlottesville violence, calling his remarks "perfect" following Biden's entrance into the 2020 race earlier this year.

Trump, who is spending the holiday weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, also shared a Thanksgiving message in a tweet on Thursday after participating in the annual turkey pardon at the White House earlier this week.