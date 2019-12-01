Booker launches first 2020 digital campaign ad

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSunday shows preview: Washington gears up for next round of impeachment hearings South Carolina judge used racially-charged, anti-immigrant language: report New Iowa ad compares Booker to the 'other Rhodes Scholar mayor' MORE (D-N.J.) launched his presidential campaign’s first digital ad on Sunday as the senator looks to break through in the crowded primary field and secure a spot on the December debate stage.

Booker’s ad is part of a six-figure buy and focuses on the New Jersey Democrat’s message of fighting hate and bigotry with unity and “Love.”

“I’m here today because of love. A heroic love that pushed people to march, knowing they could be beaten, and board buses, knowing they could be bombed. From Seneca Falls to Selma to Stonewall, the truth of America is that we win when we come together and show the best of who we are against the worst that we face,” Booker narrates in the 30-second ad.

“That’s how we’ve beaten demagogues and bigots before, that’s how we’ll beat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Intelligence Committee to review impeachment investigation report Monday Comedian Rosanne Barr to speak at Trumpettes' Gala at Mar-A-Lago Israeli, Palestinian business leaders seek Trump boost for investment project MORE. And that’s how I’ll lead as your president,” he continues.

The ad release follows the campaign’s Tuesday announcement that it would focus on persuasive ads as Booker looks to qualify for the December debate in Los Angeles. Booker reached the donor threshold after the November debate, but he has yet to meet the polling requirements.

To make the stage, candidates need to register support of 4 percent or more in four qualifying polls or 6 percent in two approved early voting state polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina.

Candidates have until Dec. 12 to meet the requirements. Six have qualified so far, including former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse Intelligence Committee to review impeachment investigation report Monday Biden canvassers join Teamsters union California Rep. John Garamendi endorses Biden MORE, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden canvassers join Teamsters union Biden begins 8-day blitz of Iowa as caucus race heats up New Iowa ad compares Booker to the 'other Rhodes Scholar mayor' MORE, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCalifornia Rep. John Garamendi endorses Biden Adam Schiff's star rises with impeachment hearings Kamala Harris aide says in resignation letter: 'I have never seen an organization treat its staff so poorly' MORE (D-Calif.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSunday shows preview: Washington gears up for next round of impeachment hearings The Senate jury pool is tainted Five questions looming over impeachment MORE (D-Minn.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren receives endorsement from Illinois congresswoman ahead of Chicago rally Biden canvassers join Teamsters union Michael Bloomberg's billions can't save an unserious campaign MORE (D-Mass.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden canvassers join Teamsters union Michael Bloomberg's billions can't save an unserious campaign Biden begins 8-day blitz of Iowa as caucus race heats up MORE (I-Vt.).