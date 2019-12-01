Yang raises almost $750K in a single day

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangHow to shut down your Trump-supporting family member at Thanksgiving dinner Andrew Yang accused of discriminating against female employee at education company EXCLUSIVE: 2020 Dem Andrew Yang releases tax returns MORE (D) raised almost $750,000 in a single day on Nov. 30, the largest fundraising haul in a 24-hour period during his campaign.

S.Y. Lee, Yang’s national press secretary, told The Hill the funds came from about 18,000 contributions with an average donation of about $41.

“The chorus of support behind our campaign is growing louder with each passing day. The voices of these more than 300,000 donors to our campaign and the millions of Americans who are hungry for real change will be heard,” Nick Ryan, Yang's campaign chief, said.

The Yang campaign had previously aimed for a goal to garner $2 million in one week, which the presidential candidate announced it reached on Twitter Sunday morning.

“I remember when the team talked to me about this goal,” he said in a posted video. “I said, ‘Wow, that’s incredibly ambitious and aggressive, but if anyone can do it, it’s the Yang Gang.’ And there’s no stopping you. There’s no stopping us. There’s no stopping this campaign.”

Thank you #YangGang - we did it! $2 million in a week!! You all are amazing. Fired up to take this campaign to new heights in December and 2020! pic.twitter.com/jl6gylDB5h — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) December 1, 2019

Besides this goal, the 24-hour fundraising was not connected to any common fundraising event such as a debate or the end of the quarter, which Politico noted was unusual. Other candidates have called for donations by threatening to drop out of the race if they don’t earn enough money, but Yang has not taken this tactic.

Yang’s campaign earned almost $10 million in the third quarter of the year, but the entrepreneur still needs one more poll by Dec. 12 to qualify for the December debate.

