Bennet shares video of him in Iowa: 'I'm just chillin' in Cedar Rapids'

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) made a callback to a viral meme started by 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton on Sunday with a video message to followers declaring that he, like Clinton, was "chillin' in Cedar Rapids."

Bennet's short video was a reference to Clinton's 2015 Snapchat from the city of Cedar Rapids, where Clinton was at the time drumming up support for her bid for the Democratic nomination.

"I'm just chilling in Cedar Rapids, listening to Ave Maria," he says in the short video posted to Twitter as the song blares over a loudspeaker in the background.

I’m just chillin’ in Cedar Rapids. pic.twitter.com/vwlPza4TRB — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) December 1, 2019

The short video, Clinton's first-ever venture into Snapchat, quickly became a meme that spread on the now-defunct app Vine.

Bennet, who announced his candidacy for president in May, has struggled to break out of the low single-digits in most polling and has not appeared at a debate since July.