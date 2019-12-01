Former Pa. congressman Joe Sestak exits presidential race

Former Rep. Joe Sestak (D-Pa.) announced Sunday that he would drop out of the Democratic primary race after failing to gain traction in national polling despite months of campaigning.

Sestak said in a press release that he was thankful for what he called an "endeavor filled with immeasurable wisdom, passions, humor and insights to, and from, the people of America."

"Thank you for this priceless opportunity as I end our campaign together. Without the privilege of national press, it is unfair to ask others to husband their resolve and to sacrifice resources any longer," Sestak wrote. "I deeply appreciate the support so many of you offered -- whether by volunteering, offering financial contributions or coming to our campaign events. I will miss the opportunities I had in experiencing America in such a wonderful way!"

"With my deepest appreciation, please accept my final note of service to you," he added, seemingly implying that he would not seek public office again.

Sestak served as congressman for Pennsylvania's 7th congressional district, and previously ran twice for Senate, winning his party's nomination once in 2010 before losing a general election to now-Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyNSA improperly collected US phone records in October, new documents show Overnight Defense: Pick for South Korean envoy splits with Trump on nuclear threat | McCain blasts move to suspend Korean military exercises | White House defends Trump salute of North Korean general WH backpedals on Trump's 'due process' remark on guns MORE (R-Pa.). In 2016, he lost a primary election to Katie McGinty, who also went on to be defeated by Toomey in the general election.