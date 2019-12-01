Buttigieg: 'I was slow to realize' South Bend schools were not integrated

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden canvassers join Teamsters union Biden begins 8-day blitz of Iowa as caucus race heats up New Iowa ad compares Booker to the 'other Rhodes Scholar mayor' MORE (D) said Sunday that he had wrongly assumed in the past that desegregation had been successful in his county's schools during a campaign stop in North Carolina.

Buttigieg, one of the top-tier candidates vying for the Democratic nomination, said at the Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro that he was previously under the "illusion" that public schools in St. Joseph County were largely integrated before learning that most minority students in the county were confined to one school district: South Bend's community school district.

"I have to confess that I was slow to realize -- I worked for years under the illusion that our schools in my city were integrated... But what I slowly realized... if you looked at the county, almost all of the diversity of our youths was in a single school district," he said in an interview with Rev. William Barber III, a prominent civil rights activist.

His comments on the issue come as Buttigieg has worked to improve his poll numbers among African-American voters, a key demographic that will decide several delegate-rich southern states during the Democratic primary including South Carolina, the third contest of the primary season.

Buttigieg has registered single-digit support among black voters in the state in the past, raising concerns about his campaign's viability in states with diverse electorates.

His campaign has surged to striking distance of top contenders for the nomination including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren receives endorsement from Illinois congresswoman ahead of Chicago rally Biden canvassers join Teamsters union Michael Bloomberg's billions can't save an unserious campaign MORE (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden canvassers join Teamsters union Michael Bloomberg's billions can't save an unserious campaign Biden begins 8-day blitz of Iowa as caucus race heats up MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse Intelligence Committee to review impeachment investigation report Monday Biden canvassers join Teamsters union California Rep. John Garamendi endorses Biden MORE (D) though he has faced criticism from others in the race over his record with black voters.