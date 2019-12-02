Buttigieg campaign adviser defends Biden amid outcry over viral photo of him biting wife's finger

Lis Smith, a senior adviser for South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg: 'I was slow to realize' South Bend schools were not integrated Yang raises almost 0K in a single day Booker launches first 2020 digital campaign ad MORE’s (D) presidential campaign, came out in defense of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenButtigieg: 'I was slow to realize' South Bend schools were not integrated Yang raises almost 0K in a single day Judiciary Democrat: House impeaching Trump not a 'foregone conclusion' MORE amid outcry over a viral photo of Biden biting his wife’s finger at a recent campaign stop.

Smith said the photo showed affection between the former vice president and his wife, and she criticized those picking it apart.

“Moments of humanity and affection are allowed in politics. And they are rare,” Smith wrote in a tweet. “To the folks tweeting this out like it was ‘weird’ or ‘bad’- I truly hope your next holiday weekend was better than this one.”

The viral photo Smith is referring to was captured during a brief moment at an event Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, held in Council Bluffs over the weekend as part of his “No Malarkey!” campaign tour in Iowa.

In a full clip of the moment, Jill Biden can be seen waving her hands in front of her husband’s face for several seconds as the former vice president jokingly dodges them before playfully taking a bite. His wife takes her hand away shortly after while joining Biden and some of his supporters in laughter.

The moment quickly spread throughout online circles on the right, with allies of President Trump Donald John TrumpPerry ends final day as Energy secretary Mexican officials detain suspects in massacre of members of Mormon sect READ: White House's letter to Nadler saying it won't participate in impeachment hearing MORE in particular ripping Biden.

Crazy Uncle Joe munches wife's finger at campaign event https://t.co/PF9penE986 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) December 2, 2019

The moment also became a meme on social media and was made into a chopped video that was played to the popular children's song "Baby Shark."