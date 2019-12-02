Warren shares moment with young voter at Iowa forum

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg: 'I was slow to realize' South Bend schools were not integrated Yang raises almost 0K in a single day Booker launches first 2020 digital campaign ad MORE (D-Mass.), a 2020 White House hopeful, shared a personal moment with a young voter in Iowa on Sunday after being asked about the issue of acceptance.

Warren told a personal anecdote relating to her mother's reaction to the end of her first marriage after she was asked by a 17-year-old girl about a time when she didn't feel accepted, according to video recorded by ABC News.

"I was wondering if there was ever a time in your life where somebody you really looked up to maybe didn’t accept you as much?” the voter asked Warren. “And how you dealt with that?”

“Yeah,” Warren responded after pausing for a moment. “My mother and I had very different views of how to build a future.”

“She wanted me to marry well, and I really tried, and it just didn’t work out," the senator added. "And there came a day when I had to call her and say, 'This is over. I can’t make it work.' And I heard the disappointment in her voice. I knew how she felt about it.”

“But I also knew it was the right thing to do," she added, after fighting back tears.

Warren and the young voter then embraced.

"Give me a hug": 2020 candidate Elizabeth Warren shares emotional moment with young voter over struggle for acceptance. https://t.co/jLnK3wX6rU pic.twitter.com/TXpKy5XQH6 — ABC News (@ABC) December 2, 2019

Warren has trailed South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg: 'I was slow to realize' South Bend schools were not integrated Yang raises almost 0K in a single day Booker launches first 2020 digital campaign ad MORE (D) and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg: 'I was slow to realize' South Bend schools were not integrated Yang raises almost 0K in a single day Booker launches first 2020 digital campaign ad MORE (I-Vt.) in Iowa by single digits ahead of the state's first-in-the-nation caucuses, which are now just more than 60 days away.