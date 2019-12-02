Klobuchar knocks Bloomberg and Steyer's presidential bids

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharYang raises almost 0K in a single day Klobuchar: 'I don't see' voting to acquit Trump in Senate trial Booker launches first 2020 digital campaign ad MORE (D-Minn.) knocked fellow Democratic presidential candidates Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerYang raises almost 0K in a single day Democrats take in lobbying industry cash despite pledges Michael Bloomberg could indeed buy the Democratic primary MORE and Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergSunday shows - Focus shifts to Judiciary impeachment hearing Klobuchar knocks Bloomberg late 2020 entry: 'We have strong candidates' Bloomberg can't win, but he could help reelect Trump MORE on Monday, saying Americans do not want a billionaire in the White House.

“When I watched TV last night, all I saw were two billionaires' ads,” Klobuchar said on ABC's “The View."

“For a lot of the people that aren’t in the early states, they must think two people are running,” she said, arguing that other candidates can’t afford to fund expensive television ads.



Klobuchar added that she doesn’t think voters want to replace President Trump Donald John TrumpPerry ends final day as Energy secretary Mexican officials detain suspects in massacre of members of Mormon sect READ: White House's letter to Nadler saying it won't participate in impeachment hearing MORE with a billionaire.

“I don’t think America looks at the guy in the White House and says, ‘Let’s find someone richer,’” she said.

“You just can’t simply allow wealthy people to come in and buy elections,” Sen. @amyklobuchar says on Michael Bloomberg joining the 2020 presidential race.



Klobuchar argued that as one of only two Democratic presidential candidates from the Midwest, she is best positioned to win over swing voters who backed Trump in 2016.

“I’m someone who can bring those votes in,” she said.

Steyer, who has an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion, made most of his money operating a hedge fund in California.

Bloomberg, the founder of Bloomberg L.P. who later was elected to three terms as mayor of New York City, said when announcing his White House bid last month that his campaign would be self-funded and he would not accept any donations.

