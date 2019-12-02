Gavin Newsom to campaign for Harris in Iowa

California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin Christopher Newsom2020 politics adds momentum to paying college athletes, unionization Where things stand in court fights over Trump tax returns California high court strikes down state law targeting Trump tax returns MORE (D) will campaign for fellow Californian Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisYang raises almost 0K in a single day Booker launches first 2020 digital campaign ad Klobuchar says she's not worried about leaving campaign trail for impeachment trial: 'I meet whatever obstacle is put in front of me' MORE (D) in Iowa this month as the White House hopeful looks to build support for her presidential bid in the early voting state.

Newsom, who endorsed Harris for president in February, will campaign at a series of events Dec. 14-15, her campaign announced Monday.

Newsom is expected to tout Harris’s “record of fighting for justice and her plans as president to fight for economic justice, reproductive justice, and health care justice,” the campaign said.

Newsom will lead a canvass launch for Harris in Des Moines, in addition to other events like hosting an “LGBTQ Rights Conversation.” He also will lead a canvass launch in Cedar Rapids and host a “Climate Action House Party” in Coralville.

Newsom’s campaigning comes as Harris falls further behind top-tier candidates in Iowa ahead of the Feb. 3 caucus.

A RealClearPolitics average of polling in Iowa has Harris at 3.3 percent, trailing South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg: 'I was slow to realize' South Bend schools were not integrated Yang raises almost 0K in a single day Booker launches first 2020 digital campaign ad MORE by more than 20 points. She’s ranked sixth among the Democrats, behind Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg: 'I was slow to realize' South Bend schools were not integrated Yang raises almost 0K in a single day Booker launches first 2020 digital campaign ad MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg: 'I was slow to realize' South Bend schools were not integrated Yang raises almost 0K in a single day Booker launches first 2020 digital campaign ad MORE (D-Mass.), former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenButtigieg: 'I was slow to realize' South Bend schools were not integrated Yang raises almost 0K in a single day Judiciary Democrat: House impeaching Trump not a 'foregone conclusion' MORE and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharYang raises almost 0K in a single day Klobuchar: 'I don't see' voting to acquit Trump in Senate trial Booker launches first 2020 digital campaign ad MORE (D-Minn.), based on the polling average.