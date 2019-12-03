Booker unveils $100B plan to invest in historically black colleges

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker launches first 2020 digital campaign ad Sunday shows - Focus shifts to Judiciary impeachment hearing Booker: 'If you want me in this race, then I need help' MORE (D-N.J.) on Tuesday unveiled a $100 billion plan to invest in historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and other minority-serving institutions, marking the largest amount a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate has pledged toward the funding effort.

His proposal calls for more collaboration between HBCUs and federal agencies and would commit an additional $30 billion for Education Department grants.

Booker's plan wold involve the schools in combating climate change by requiring that 10 percent of proposed Climate Moonshot Hubs, which in total cost $400 billion, be located on HBCU campuses.

His proposal also would commit another $30 billion to upgrading infrastructure on campuses.

“I am here today because of the power of these institutions to uplift and bring about opportunity to Black Americans," Booker, whose parents both attended HBCUs, said in a statement. "As president, I will redouble our efforts to support and invest in HBCUs across the country, my mother and father wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Booker is the latest White House hopeful to roll out a plan that invests in HBCUs and minority-serving institutions. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders meets with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Poll: Biden leads Warren by 6 points in Illinois Saagar Enjeti: What conservatives could learn from Bernie Sanders MORE (I-Vt.) previously unveiled his $10 billion plan at a campaign rally at Morehouse College.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden: 'I don't need an Obama endorsement' Poll: Biden leads Warren by 6 points in Illinois Trump campaign steps up attacks on Biden MORE (D-Mass.) has proposed investing $50 billion in HBCUs, while Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSaagar Enjeti: What conservatives could learn from Bernie Sanders Krystal Ball explains what went wrong with Harris's 2020 campaign Bloomberg overtakes Harris in new poll MORE (D-Calif.), who graduated from Howard University, unveiled a $60 billion plan.

Booker's proposal comes as he tries to break out of the middle-tier of 2020 candidates.

The New Jersey Democrat made an appeal for campaign donations Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation."

"If you want me in this race if you want my voice and message — which is resonating — then I need help," Booker said.