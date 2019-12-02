Poll: Biden leads Warren by 6 points in Illinois

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenButtigieg: 'I was slow to realize' South Bend schools were not integrated Yang raises almost 0K in a single day Judiciary Democrat: House impeaching Trump not a 'foregone conclusion' MORE continues to lead the Democratic field in Illinois, although his advantage has shrunk since July, according to a poll Monday.

The poll from the Chicago-based independent company Victory Research found the former vice president with 23.2 percent support. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg: 'I was slow to realize' South Bend schools were not integrated Yang raises almost 0K in a single day Booker launches first 2020 digital campaign ad MORE (D-Mass.) was second with 17.4 percent support.

Biden's lead has narrowed since his 36.1 percent support in July, the Jacksonville Journal-Courier noted, after seeing a 13.6 point drop among African Americans.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Bend, Ind., Mayorcame in third in the latest poll, with 15.9 percent support, edging out Sen.(I-Vt.), who got 15 percent support. All of the other candidates received 3.6 percent support or less.

The poll surveyed 1,200 likely Democratic primary voters between Nov. 22 and Nov. 25. The margin of error is 2.83 percentage points.