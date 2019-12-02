Poll: Biden leads Warren by 6 points in Illinois

Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenButtigieg: 'I was slow to realize' South Bend schools were not integrated Yang raises almost 0K in a single day Judiciary Democrat: House impeaching Trump not a 'foregone conclusion' MORE continues to lead the Democratic field in Illinois, although his advantage has shrunk since July, according to a poll Monday.
The poll from the Chicago-based independent company Victory Research found the former vice president with 23.2 percent support. Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg: 'I was slow to realize' South Bend schools were not integrated Yang raises almost 0K in a single day Booker launches first 2020 digital campaign ad MORE (D-Mass.) was second with 17.4 percent support.
Biden's lead has narrowed since his 36.1 percent support in July, the Jacksonville Journal-Courier noted, after seeing a 13.6 point drop among African Americans.
The poll surveyed 1,200 likely Democratic primary voters between Nov. 22 and Nov. 25. The margin of error is 2.83 percentage points.