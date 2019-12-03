Feinstein endorses Christy Smith for Katie Hill's former House seat

Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinDirector of National Intelligence Maguire should stand for the whistleblower Congress braces for chaotic December Adam Schiff's star rises with impeachment hearings MORE on Tuesday joined other top California Democrats in backing state Assemblywoman Christy Smith (D) in an election to fill former Rep. Katie Hill Katherine (Katie) Lauren HillDemocrat seeking Katie Hill's former seat nabs endorsement from firefighters association Katie Hill says right-wing attacks were 'dehumanizing': 'You're not seen as a person anymore' The Hill's Campaign Report: Impeachment looms large over Democratic debate MORE’s (D-Calif.) House seat.

“I am proud to endorse Christy Smith for Congress,” Feinstein said in a statement exclusively shared with The Hill.

“As someone who has lived in this district for 39 years, raised a family, served on the local PTA, as president of the Newhall School Board and who is currently representing the people of this region in the California State Assembly, Christy Smith has the background, experience and leadership skills that the people of the 25th Congressional District need working on their behalf in Washington. We need her effectiveness and proven problem-solving skills in Congress,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Feinstein’s support comes on the heels of California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin Christopher NewsomGavin Newsom to campaign for Harris in Iowa 2020 politics adds momentum to paying college athletes, unionization Where things stand in court fights over Trump tax returns MORE’s (D) Monday endorsement of Smith.

They join Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSaagar Enjeti: What conservatives could learn from Bernie Sanders Krystal Ball explains what went wrong with Harris's 2020 campaign Bloomberg overtakes Harris in new poll MORE (D-Calif.), who endorsed Smith last month, as well as 12 House Democrats representing California districts. She was also endorsed by the International Association of Fire Fighters last month, with the group pitching Smith as an effective leader that has aided the group’s in combating the wildfires that have plagued the region.

Smith launched her campaign in late October, following Hill’s resignation after conservative outlets published naked photos of the congresswoman along with allegations that she had an improper relationship with members of her staff.



Hill admitted to a relationship with a member of her campaign staff but denied allegations that she had a relationship with a member of her legislative staff, which would have been in violation of House rules.



Smith faces several challengers, including progressive founder of the Young Turks Cenk Uygyur as a Democrat, as well as a couple of Republicans including former Rep. Steve Knight Stephen (Steve) Thomas KnightDemocrat seeking Katie Hill's former seat nabs endorsement from firefighters association Kamala Harris endorses Christy Smith in bid to fill Katie Hill's seat California governor sets special election to replace Katie Hill MORE (Calif.), whom Hill unseated in 2018, and former Trump campaign aide George PapadopoulosGeorge Demetrios PapadopoulosWhat if impeachment fails? Democrat seeking Katie Hill's former seat nabs endorsement from firefighters association Kamala Harris endorses Christy Smith in bid to fill Katie Hill's seat MORE, who served 12 days in prison after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI.

Candidates from both parties will be on the same ballot on March 3, the day of the California congressional and presidential primaries. If no candidate secures a simple majority, the two top candidates will advance to a May 12 election.