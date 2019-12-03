Pro-Trump group targets Democrats with 'End the Witch Hunt' campaign

The largest outside group supporting President Trump Donald John TrumpJustice Dept releases another round of summaries from Mueller probe North Dakota company gets 0M border wall contract after support from Trump Fox's Cavuto reads mean letters urging him to stay away after Trump criticism MORE’s reelection campaign is putting $2 million behind a new round of advertisements targeting 27 swing district Democrats on impeachment.

America First Policies this week will go up with advertisements on social media, cable and broadcast television and in local newspapers with the names and office phone numbers of vulnerable Democratic lawmakers urging viewers to call and pressure them to oppose impeachment.

Rep. Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis SpanbergerClub for Growth extends advertising against House Dems over impeachment NRCC campaign prank leads to suspicious package investigation Overnight Health Care: Walden won't seek reelection | Senate Dems to vote this week to overturn Trump ObamaCare moves | Largest children's migrant shelter to close | Vulnerable Republicans balk at drug pricing bill MORE (D-Va.), whose district went for Trump by 6.5 points in 2016, is among the lawmakers AFP is targeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Investigations, lies, a witch hunt,” the narrator in the ad says. “The radical left will stop at nothing to impeach President Trump. Better trade deals delayed, stronger borders obstructed, funding for our incomplete. A do-nothing Congress focused on a witch hunt and your Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger is siding with them. So call Congresswoman Spanberger. Tell her to end the witch hunt and oppose impeachment.”

This is the second round of ads AFP has released this year. The group says the first round, which was backed by a $1 million investment, generated more than 34,000 phone calls to congressional offices.

AFP has conducted dozens of focus groups on impeachment in the key battleground states such as Iowa, Florida, North Carolina, Arizona, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The group says its pollsters have found that ordinary Americans are deeply skeptical of impeachment and would rather Congress focus on the issues that impact their daily lives, such as trade, health care and the economy.

“Instead of focusing their time and taxpayer money on hyper-partisan investigations, Congress needs to get back to the work of the people,” said AFP president Brian O. Walsh. “This impeachment charade has gone on for far too long and has produced no evidence the president is guilty of any crime. It’s time for Congress to pass USMCA, fund the military, and approve legislation that will further fuel the American economy.”