Steyer qualifies for December Democratic debate

Billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerBloomberg overtakes Harris in new poll Klobuchar knocks Bloomberg and Steyer's presidential bids Steyer says he bought website domain for Trump's 'Keep America Great' slogan MORE has qualified for the December Democratic presidential debate after amassing the support of more than 200,000 donors, his campaign said Tuesday.

Steyer is the seventh candidate to qualify for the sixth primary debate, which is set to take place in Los Angeles on Dec. 19.

The six other candidates include former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden: 'I don't need an Obama endorsement' Bill Press: How will history judge us on impeachment? Hillicon Valley: Trump officials propose retaliatory tariffs over French digital tax | FBI classifies FaceApp as threat | Twitter revamps policies to comply with privacy laws | Zuckerberg defends political ads policy MORE, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden: 'I don't need an Obama endorsement' Poll: Biden leads Warren by 6 points in Illinois Trump campaign steps up attacks on Biden MORE (D-Mass.), Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders meets with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Poll: Biden leads Warren by 6 points in Illinois Saagar Enjeti: What conservatives could learn from Bernie Sanders MORE (I-Vt.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden: 'I don't need an Obama endorsement' Poll: Biden leads Warren by 6 points in Illinois Saagar Enjeti: What conservatives could learn from Bernie Sanders MORE (D), Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSaagar Enjeti: What conservatives could learn from Bernie Sanders Krystal Ball explains what went wrong with Harris's 2020 campaign Bloomberg overtakes Harris in new poll MORE (D-Calif.) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBehar to Klobuchar: 'If you were a man, you'd be further ahead' Saagar Enjeti: What conservatives could learn from Bernie Sanders Bloomberg overtakes Harris in new poll MORE (D-Minn.).

Candidates faced the strictest criteria to date to qualify for the December debate.

They must collect contributions from at least 200,000 unique donors and register at least 4 percent in four polls approved by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) or 6 percent in two early-state surveys.

Steyer met the polling threshold last month after notching 5 percent in a Quinnipiac University poll of likely Democratic primary voters in South Carolina. With his campaign’s announcement on Tuesday that he had surpassed the donor threshold, Steyer appears to have secured his place on the debate stage.

“After terrific performances in the last two debates and a tremendous amount of earned media over the last month, Tom continues his surge in the early state polls which has led to an increased amount of donors over the last few weeks,” Steyer’s campaign manager Heather Hargreaves said in a statement.

“His message of ending the corporate takeover of our government and bringing democracy back to the American people continues to resonate with voters as they see him as the best candidate to go up against Trump.”

Steyer, a former hedge fund manager, has faced criticism from some of his rivals for the Democratic nomination, who have accused him of buying his way onto the debate stage by pumping millions of dollars of his personal fortune into advertising.

Steyer has been among the largest spenders on digital advertising. In the past week alone, his campaign has spent nearly $1 million on Facebook ads, according to the website’s most recent data.