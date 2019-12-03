California Rep. Bera touts Biden's healthcare plan in 2020 endorsement

Rep. Ami Bera Amerish (Ami) Babulal BeraImpeachment inquiry enters critical new phase Improving maternal health with data and care coordination One year out, moderate Dems on track to keep the House MORE (D-Calif.) endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden: 'I don't need an Obama endorsement' Bill Press: How will history judge us on impeachment? Hillicon Valley: Trump officials propose retaliatory tariffs over French digital tax | FBI classifies FaceApp as threat | Twitter revamps policies to comply with privacy laws | Zuckerberg defends political ads policy MORE on Tuesday in the presidential primary race.

Bera, one of three physicians serving in Congress, touted Biden as an effective leader that can pass legislation on “one of the most pressing issues for American voters” — healthcare.

“Joe was on the frontlines helping to pass the Affordable Care Act, which expanded health care to millions of Americans. He is the candidate best suited to both protect our gains and get new health care legislation passed through a divided Congress at a time when Americans need it the most,” Bera said in a statement shared by the Biden campaign.

Biden has pitched a healthcare plan that builds on the Obama-era Affordable Care Act. His is a less progressive plan than some of the “Medicare for All” policies put forth by many of Biden’s primary opponents. "Medicare for All" would either eliminate private healthcare insurance immediately or aim to do so over a transition period.

Bera, who has represented Sacramento County in the House since 2013, also described Biden as a “problem-solver” that can “fix the mess and deliver results for working families.”

“Joe Biden is the only candidate with the experience, grit, and broad-based coalition needed to beat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpJustice Dept releases another round of summaries from Mueller probe North Dakota company gets 0M border wall contract after support from Trump Fox's Cavuto reads mean letters urging him to stay away after Trump criticism MORE, boost Democrats up and down the ballot, and bring people together to get things done,” Bera said.

“Joe knows how to make government work, and how to connect with Americans of all stripes to win. More than ever, we need that kind of clear-eyed optimist leading our charge in 2020 and beyond,” he added.

Bera is the 21st member of the House to endorse Biden, the campaign said.