Biden on Harris dropping out of race: 'I have mixed emotions about it'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden: 'I don't need an Obama endorsement' Bill Press: How will history judge us on impeachment? Hillicon Valley: Trump officials propose retaliatory tariffs over French digital tax | FBI classifies FaceApp as threat | Twitter revamps policies to comply with privacy laws | Zuckerberg defends political ads policy MORE said he had "mixed emotions" about Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSaagar Enjeti: What conservatives could learn from Bernie Sanders Krystal Ball explains what went wrong with Harris's 2020 campaign Bloomberg overtakes Harris in new poll MORE dropping out of the 2020 presidential race on Tuesday, praising the California Democrat who emerged as one of his most vocal critics on the campaign trail.

"She is a first-rate intellect, a first-rate candidate and a real competitor. I have mixed emotions about it because she is really a solid, solid person and loaded with talent," Biden said, according to ABC News.

Biden's comments came moments after news broke that Harris was suspending her campaign.

Two campaign aides told The Hill that Harris informed staff Tuesday she would suspend the campaign.

The senator later informed her supporters of her decision in an email, citing financial difficulties.

"My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue," Harris wrote. "I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete."

Harris and Biden notably clashed on the Democratic primary debate stage earlier this year over Biden's stance on school busing.

She also went after Biden over his past comments working with two segregationist senators.

Harris saw a brief bump in the polls after the debate stage confrontation.

However, the first-term senator ultimately struggled to gain traction to stay afloat in the crowded primary field.