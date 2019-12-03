2020 Democrats thank Harris for friendship, candidacy after senator drops out

Democratic presidential candidates shared supportive messages for Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSaagar Enjeti: What conservatives could learn from Bernie Sanders Krystal Ball explains what went wrong with Harris's 2020 campaign Bloomberg overtakes Harris in new poll MORE (D-Calif.) Tuesday after she dropped her White House bid.

The presidential hopefuls thanked Harris for her friendship and leadership throughout the 2020 campaign.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker launches first 2020 digital campaign ad Sunday shows - Focus shifts to Judiciary impeachment hearing Booker: 'If you want me in this race, then I need help' MORE (D-N.J.) shared moments with Harris on the campaign trail, tweeting support for his “dear friend.”

“My dear friend @KamalaHarris is a trailblazer. I've loved serving with her in the Senate and every moment we've run into one another on the trail. Her campaign broke barriers and did it with joy. Love you, sister,” Booker tweeted.

Another of Harris’s Senate colleagues, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBehar to Klobuchar: 'If you were a man, you'd be further ahead' Saagar Enjeti: What conservatives could learn from Bernie Sanders Bloomberg overtakes Harris in new poll MORE (D-Minn.), said the campaign only brought her and Harris closer together.

“Kamala is a good friend and incredibly strong public servant. Sometimes campaigns can tear friendships apart but we have grown closer. Her good work will continue,” Klobuchar tweeted.

I’m so thankful for @KamalaHarris’s friendship and candidacy in this race.



“As a child of immigrants, she’s been a lifelong fighter for opportunity and justice for all Americans, and I’m glad she’ll keep fighting for an America where everyone counts,” Castro tweeted.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden: 'I don't need an Obama endorsement' Poll: Biden leads Warren by 6 points in Illinois Saagar Enjeti: What conservatives could learn from Bernie Sanders MORE (D) thanked Harris for her “leadership and courage.”

“@KamalaHarris has spent her career advocating for the voiceless and the vulnerable. I am grateful for her leadership and the courage she brings to the Senate and the national debate. I know she will continue to fight fearlessly on behalf of the American people—and our democracy,” he tweeted.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden: 'I don't need an Obama endorsement' Bill Press: How will history judge us on impeachment? Hillicon Valley: Trump officials propose retaliatory tariffs over French digital tax | FBI classifies FaceApp as threat | Twitter revamps policies to comply with privacy laws | Zuckerberg defends political ads policy MORE, who is on an eight-day bus tour across Iowa, told a reporter he has “mixed feelings” about Harris dropping out.

“She is a first rate intellect, a first rate candidate and a real competitor. I have mixed emotions about it because she is really a solid solid person and loaded with talent,” Biden said, according to ABC News reporter Molly Nagle.

.@JoeBiden reacts to @SenKamalaHarris dropping out of the 2020 race:



Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangBloomberg overtakes Harris in new poll Krystal and Saagar: Yang's stuns with massive fundraising haul as establishment Dems drop out Yang raises almost 0K in a single day MORE said he was “stunned” to see Harris drop out. He called her one of his “favorite people to share time with on the trail.”

“So warm, smart, fiery and a true public servant,” Yang tweeted. “She offered my family help and guidance when she didn’t need to. Kamala I will see you soon.”

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardKrystal Ball explains what went wrong with Harris's 2020 campaign Yang raises almost 0K in a single day Democrats take in lobbying industry cash despite pledges MORE (D), who feuded with Harris on the debate stage, sent her “best wishes” to Harris, the senator's family and the campaign's supporters.

“While we disagree on some issues, we agree on others & I respect her sincere desire to serve the American people. I look forward to working together on the challenges we face as a nation,” Gabbard tweeted.

Former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyDemocrats take in lobbying industry cash despite pledges 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the November forum Poll: Biden holds 20-point lead in South Carolina MORE (D-Md.), a long-shot candidate, called Harris "one of the truly great leaders in the Democratic Party."

"@KamalaHarris is one of the truly great leaders in the Democratic Party. Her campaign slogan 'For the People perfectly embodies what public service is all about. April and I very much enjoyed the opportunity to get to know @KamalaHarris and @douglasemhoff on the trail," he tweeted.

Harris launched her 2020 bid as a leading candidate, showing promise when she took Biden to task during the early Democratic debates. In recent months, however, her campaign has endured declining polling numbers, staff turmoil and a lack of funds.

With Harris's departure, there are now 15 candidates vying for the Democratic nomination.

Updated at 2:43 p.m.