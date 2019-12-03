Bidens confirm 'we still love each other' after finger biting goes viral

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden: 'I don't need an Obama endorsement' Bill Press: How will history judge us on impeachment? Hillicon Valley: Trump officials propose retaliatory tariffs over French digital tax | FBI classifies FaceApp as threat | Twitter revamps policies to comply with privacy laws | Zuckerberg defends political ads policy MORE and his wife, Jill Biden, said they “still love each other” after the video of Joe Biden biting his wife’s finger went viral.

Jill Biden tweeted out a video of “The View” hosts discussing the clip, where Meghan McCain Meghan Marguerite McCainTrump Jr. visit to 'The View' boosts ratings to highest in six months Meghan McCain to Trump Jr. on 'The View': 'You and your family have hurt a lot of people' Trump Jr. defends father on 'The View': He's 'controversial,' but 'took on the establishment' MORE said she thought it was cute.

“I thought it was silly, and they clearly still love each other and are playful,” McCain said on the show.

Jill Biden tagged McCain in her tweet, which said, “Guilty, we do still love each other!”

The former vice president also responded to McCain’s statements by tweeting “Confirmed: true” as a reply to his wife.

Confirmed: true. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 3, 2019

The video of the incident shows Jill Biden waving her hands in front of the former vice president’s face at a campaign event in Council Bluffs, Iowa, while Joe Biden pretends to dodge them. Joe Biden then playfully bit his wife’s finger leading to laughter among the couple and the audience.

The clip went viral, especially among right-wing social media, as some of President Trump Donald John TrumpJustice Dept releases another round of summaries from Mueller probe North Dakota company gets 0M border wall contract after support from Trump Fox's Cavuto reads mean letters urging him to stay away after Trump criticism MORE's allies mocked Joe Biden for the bite.