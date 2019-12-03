Buttigieg responds to Biden's accusation he 'stole' health care proposal

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden: 'I don't need an Obama endorsement' Poll: Biden leads Warren by 6 points in Illinois Saagar Enjeti: What conservatives could learn from Bernie Sanders MORE on Tuesday responded to fellow Democratic White House contender Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden: 'I don't need an Obama endorsement' Bill Press: How will history judge us on impeachment? Hillicon Valley: Trump officials propose retaliatory tariffs over French digital tax | FBI classifies FaceApp as threat | Twitter revamps policies to comply with privacy laws | Zuckerberg defends political ads policy MORE’s allegations that he “stole” the former vice president’s health care proposal.

“Well, first of all, I’ve been talking about ‘Medicare for all who want it’ since at least February, and also the plans are not exactly the same,” Buttigieg told CNN.

He added: “Of course I believe that our approach on health care is the best one, and I’m willing to bring that plan out and compete with any of my competitors on having the best plan.”

From @Merica and @carolinerkenny in Okatie, SC: Pete Buttigieg reacts to criticism from Joe Biden that he “stole” his healthcare plan from Biden, says, “I've been talking about Medicare for All Who Want It since at least February, and also the plans are not exactly the same.” pic.twitter.com/21eFH5NqYu — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) December 3, 2019

On Monday, Biden tore into Buttigieg while on the campaign trail in Iowa, saying the South Bend mayor “stole” his policy idea, adding that he would’ve been criticized if he’d copied another rival.

A Buttigieg campaign aide said the candidate had proposed “Medicare for all who want it” — which allows for a public option while still allowing for private insurance — before Biden even announced in April that he was running for president. Buttigieg unveiled his proposed health care plan in September, according to his campaign website.

Biden has pushed for expanding the Affordable Care Act and adding a “public option” that allows people to select a government plan or use private insurance.

The two men, who are going head-to-head as they aim to boost support in the early primary state of Iowa, have split hairs with their more progressive rivals, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden: 'I don't need an Obama endorsement' Poll: Biden leads Warren by 6 points in Illinois Trump campaign steps up attacks on Biden MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders meets with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Poll: Biden leads Warren by 6 points in Illinois Saagar Enjeti: What conservatives could learn from Bernie Sanders MORE (I-Vt.) on how to reform the health care system.