Sanders's Massachusetts state director 'moves on' from campaign

The Massachusetts state campaign director for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders meets with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Poll: Biden leads Warren by 6 points in Illinois Saagar Enjeti: What conservatives could learn from Bernie Sanders MORE's (I-Vt.) 2020 presidential bid has departed the campaign after accepting a position with Rep. Joe Kennedy Joseph (Joe) Patrick KennedySenate Democrat's bill would allow sanctions for 'egregious' actions causing climate change The Hill's 12:30 Report: What we learned from first impeachment transcripts Democrats unifying against Joe Kennedy Senate bid MORE's (D-Mass.) Senate campaign.

Joe Caiazzo left the Sanders campaign after previously serving as its director in New Hampshire, where the senator has been polling well ahead of the state's early primary, Politico first reported on Monday.

"Joe has been one of our first hires and was critical in building out our N.H. operation,” campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement to Politico. “We wish Joe nothing but the best in his next endeavor and thank him for playing such a critical role in the beginning of this campaign. Bernie Sanders is going to win New Hampshire and a lot of that credit will go to Joe Caiazzo.”

The campaign had placed Caiazzo in charge of its Massachusetts operations in September, stating at the time that Sanders was “not conceding Massachusetts to anyone,” including fellow top-tier contender Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden: 'I don't need an Obama endorsement' Poll: Biden leads Warren by 6 points in Illinois Trump campaign steps up attacks on Biden MORE (D-Mass.).

Sanders's campaign did not immediately return a request for further comment from The Hill on Tuesday.

The Vermont senator has remained in the top tier of Democratic candidates throughout the primary so far, though both he and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden: 'I don't need an Obama endorsement' Bill Press: How will history judge us on impeachment? Hillicon Valley: Trump officials propose retaliatory tariffs over French digital tax | FBI classifies FaceApp as threat | Twitter revamps policies to comply with privacy laws | Zuckerberg defends political ads policy MORE trailed Warren in Massachusetts in an October survey.