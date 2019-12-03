Castro slams media for holding Harris to 'different standard'

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro blamed a media “double standard” for his fellow candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSaagar Enjeti: What conservatives could learn from Bernie Sanders Krystal Ball explains what went wrong with Harris's 2020 campaign Bloomberg overtakes Harris in new poll MORE (D-Calif.), announcing her exit from the race Tuesday.

“The way the media has treated Kamala Harris has been something else,” Castro said in a clip tweeted by his national press secretary, Sawyer Hackett, citing recent articles in national publications that described disarray and infighting within her campaign.

The coverage “basically trashed her campaign and focused on one small part of it,” Castro said, adding, “They’ve held her to a different standard, a double standard [that] has been grossly unfair and unfortunate,”

Sec. @JulianCastro responds to @KamalaHarris's treatment by media:



“The way the media has treated @KamalaHarris has been something else. The way they’ve held her to a different standard, a double standard has been grossly unfair and unfortunate.” #KHive pic.twitter.com/TIpowCAQLI — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) December 3, 2019

The former Obama Cabinet member went on to praise Harris for her qualifications and her willingness to fight for others.

“I really want to commend Sen. Harris for the race that she’s run. She’s one of the most qualified people running, and throughout this campaign she’s run her campaign with class and with dignity,” Castro said, adding that the California senator had “articulated a vision and fought for people of all different backgrounds, people who need a champion,” citing Harris’s own immigrant parents.

Numerous other 2020 hopefuls offered their own praise for Harris after she announced she would withdraw from the race Tuesday, including Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker launches first 2020 digital campaign ad Sunday shows - Focus shifts to Judiciary impeachment hearing Booker: 'If you want me in this race, then I need help' MORE (D-N.J.), who said Harris “broke barriers and did it with joy,” and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden: 'I don't need an Obama endorsement' Poll: Biden leads Warren by 6 points in Illinois Trump campaign steps up attacks on Biden MORE (D-Mass.), who commended her for “your commitment to fighting for the people, for justice, and to holding Donald Trump Donald John TrumpJustice Dept releases another round of summaries from Mueller probe North Dakota company gets 0M border wall contract after support from Trump Fox's Cavuto reads mean letters urging him to stay away after Trump criticism MORE accountable.”