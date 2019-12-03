Trump campaign congratulates Gabbard on Harris dropping out

President Trump Donald John TrumpJustice Dept releases another round of summaries from Mueller probe North Dakota company gets 0M border wall contract after support from Trump Fox's Cavuto reads mean letters urging him to stay away after Trump criticism MORE’s official 2020 campaign “War Room” Twitter profile congratulated Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardKrystal Ball explains what went wrong with Harris's 2020 campaign Yang raises almost 0K in a single day Democrats take in lobbying industry cash despite pledges MORE (D-Hawaii) after Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSaagar Enjeti: What conservatives could learn from Bernie Sanders Krystal Ball explains what went wrong with Harris's 2020 campaign Bloomberg overtakes Harris in new poll MORE (D-Calif.) officially exited the crowded Democratic presidential primary field Tuesday.

BREAKING NEWS: @KamalaHarris has ended her campaign for president.



Congratulations @TulsiGabbard!‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/WnS247P6d9 — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 3, 2019

Gabbard and Harris went head-to-head in multiple 2020 Democratic primary debates. In last month's debate, Gabbard forcefully criticized the Democratic Party, saying it “is not the party that is of, by and for the people,” remarks that were later shared by the Trump campaign account.

Harris accused Gabbard of spending “four years full time on Fox News criticizing President Obama,” and later shared the War Room tweet with Gabbard’s criticism.

I rest my case. pic.twitter.com/qoAPCSvB8J — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 21, 2019

In an earlier debate, Gabbard attacked Harris’s record as a prosecutor in California, saying she was “deeply concerned” about her record.

"She put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana," Gabbard said, adding that the senator "kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California."

Harris replied, “As the elected attorney general of California, I did the work of significantly reforming the criminal justice system ... which became a national model of the work that needs to be done. And I am proud of that work."

Harris announced Tuesday in a video and an email to supporters that she was ending her campaign for president after struggling to raise enough money.

“I’ve taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life. My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue,” Harris wrote in an email Tuesday. “I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete.”

Gabbard was among those who offered Harris their "best wishes" following the announcement.

"While we disagree on some issues, we agree on others & I respect her sincere desire to serve the American people," she said on Twitter.