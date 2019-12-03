Warren hits Bloomberg, Steyer: They have 'been allowed to buy their way' into 2020 race

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden: 'I don't need an Obama endorsement' Poll: Biden leads Warren by 6 points in Illinois Trump campaign steps up attacks on Biden MORE (D-Mass.) on Tuesday swiped at businessman Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerBloomberg overtakes Harris in new poll Klobuchar knocks Bloomberg and Steyer's presidential bids Steyer says he bought website domain for Trump's 'Keep America Great' slogan MORE and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergTrump attacks 'Mini Mike Bloomberg' after campaign bars news outlet Behar to Klobuchar: 'If you were a man, you'd be further ahead' NYT executive editor condemns Trump campaign's move barring Bloomberg News from events MORE following a shakeup in the 2020 White House race with Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSaagar Enjeti: What conservatives could learn from Bernie Sanders Krystal Ball explains what went wrong with Harris's 2020 campaign Bloomberg overtakes Harris in new poll MORE (D-Calif.) ending her White House bid.

Warren lamented that Harris and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandSupreme Court poised to hear first major gun case in a decade Booker campaign announces six-figure ad buy to qualify for December debate Buttigieg campaign returns donations from Kavanaugh's lawyers: report MORE (D-N.Y.), who dropped out of the Democratic primary in late August, were forced to end their campaigns while she asserted that wealthier candidates such as Bloomberg and Steyer were able to “buy their way” into the race.

“Kamala Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand—two women senators who, together, won more than 11.5 million votes in their last elections—have been forced out of this race, while billionaires Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg have been allowed to buy their way in,” Warren wrote in a fundraising email.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Running for president shouldn’t be a passion project for bored billionaires. Billionaires shouldn’t have the power to recruit their other billionaire friends into this race, or make threats about what they’ll do to the American economy if they don’t get their way,” she added, an apparent reference to reports that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos Jeffrey (Jeff) Preston BezosSaagar Enjeti: Bloomberg exposes 'true danger' of 'corporate media' A reality check on Warren's and Sanders's spending proposals Amazon files lawsuit against Pentagon's decision to award B contract to Microsoft MORE asked Bloomberg to enter the race.

Warren’s rhetoric echoed Harris’s own email to supporters announcing she was suspending her campaign Tuesday.

“I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete,” Harris wrote. “In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBehar to Klobuchar: 'If you were a man, you'd be further ahead' Saagar Enjeti: What conservatives could learn from Bernie Sanders Bloomberg overtakes Harris in new poll MORE (D-Minn.), another 2020 presidential hopeful, also took a shot at the two candidates on ABC’s “The View” on Tuesday, saying “I don’t think America looks at the guy in the White House and says, ‘Let’s find someone richer.’"