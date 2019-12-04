Booker notes 'anger' over more billionaires than black candidates in 2020 race

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerCastro slams media for holding Harris to 'different standard' 2020 Democrats thank Harris for friendship, candidacy after senator drops out Kamala Harris's husband tweets photo of couple after she drops White House bid: 'I've got you' MORE (D-N.J.) expressed anger Wednesday following fellow Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisYang campaign contacts FBI over death threats in New Hampshire Warren hits Bloomberg, Steyer: They have 'been allowed to buy their way' into 2020 race Harris to Trump: 'I'll see you at your trial' MORE (D-Calif.) dropping out of the Democratic presidential primary race Tuesday.

"It’s a damn shame, frankly, that Kamala Harris’s voice is no longer in this race," Booker told BuzzFeed News's AM to DM.

“I’ve seen the bile, the anger, from my family members, to people in the Congressional Black Caucus, to leaders of color across this country who just don’t understand how we’ve gotten to a point now where there’s more billionaires in the 2020 race than there are black people,” Booker added.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We just don't understand how we've gotten to a point now that there's more billionaires in the 2020 race than there are black people." @CoryBooker responds to Sen. Kamala Harris dropping out of the race pic.twitter.com/QrgEoM5dio — AM2DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) December 4, 2019

Harris, considered to be one of the most promising candidates in the beginning of the primary race, suspended her campaign Tuesday due to a shortage of campaign funds.

"My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue," she said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harris, Booker and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick Deval Patrick2020 Democrats thank Harris for friendship, candidacy after senator drops out How Deval Patrick hurt black homeowners The Hill's Morning Report - Impeachment of Trump resumes MORE are the only remaining black candidates in the 15-person field. Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and businessman Andrew Yang Andrew YangYang campaign contacts FBI over death threats in New Hampshire Yang celebrates opening of new campaign office with shots of whipped cream 2020 Democrats thank Harris for friendship, candidacy after senator drops out MORE are the only other people of color in the race.

Castro has also spoken out about Harris's exit, saying Tuesday that the media held Harris to "a different standard."

Two billionaires, Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerWarren hits Bloomberg, Steyer: They have 'been allowed to buy their way' into 2020 race Webb: Billionaires for office 2020 Democrats thank Harris for friendship, candidacy after senator drops out MORE and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergWarren hits Bloomberg, Steyer: They have 'been allowed to buy their way' into 2020 race Webb: Billionaires for office Don't count out Michael Bloomberg — his unconventional strategy might work MORE, are still in the primary race, and Steyer has qualified for this month's Democratic debate.

According to RealClearPolitics's average of polls, Steyer is polling nationally at 1.4 percent. By comparison, Booker, who hasn't qualified for this month's debate yet, is polling at 2 percent.

To qualify for the Dec. 19 debate, Booker has to reach two Democratic National Committee benchmarks by Dec. 12: Over 200,000 unique campaign donors and four polls showing him with the support of at least 4 percent of voters.

Booker also criticized these requirements to BuzzFeed.

"To have some artificial rules that would’ve cut out Jimmy Carter Jimmy CarterOn The Money: Stocks tumble on Trump China trade remarks | Trump says deal could come after 2020 | Why Wall Street freaked | Trump loses appeal over Deutsche Bank subpoena Appeals court rules Deutsche Bank must turn over Trump financial records to House Jimmy Carter admitted to hospital for infection MORE, that would’ve cut out Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonMcConnell: Senate could pass partisan rules package for impeachment trial What Congress can't get, the people can: Trump documents are damning and there are more to come John Feehery: Censure could give Democrats a way out of no-win impeachment MORE likely, that even Obama, who was 20 points behind Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillicon Valley: Dueling bills set stage for privacy debate | Google co-founders step down from parent company | Advocates rally for self-driving car bill | Elon Musk defamation trial begins | Lawsuit accuses TikTok of sharing data with China Graham says he's '1,000 percent confident' Russia, not Ukraine, hacked DNC Poll: 51 percent of Florida voters disapprove of Trump MORE at this point, in terms of what the polls say is viability — the polling has never predicted who would go on and win from our party," Booker said.