Bloomberg putting tens of millions behind new national ad campaign

Michael Bloomberg is dropping tens of millions of dollars on a new national television ad, according to a report from The Associated Press.

The buy is in addition to Bloomberg’s already-outsize spending on advertising. When he entered the race for the Democratic presidential nomination late last month, the billionaire businessman and former New York City mayor rolled out a $37 million ad buy spanning roughly 100 media markets.

Bloomberg’s campaign did not offer an exact figure for the cost of his latest national ad spot, but said it was similar to his initial buy, the AP reported.

No Democratic presidential candidate has come close to spending as much on television as Bloomberg has with the exception of Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerWarren hits Bloomberg, Steyer: They have 'been allowed to buy their way' into 2020 race Webb: Billionaires for office 2020 Democrats thank Harris for friendship, candidacy after senator drops out MORE, another billionaire who has spent about $60 million so far.

The new national ad buy is set to begin airing on Wednesday in all 50 states and will continue over the next two weeks, according to the AP report.

Bloomberg’s campaign did not immediately respond to an inquiry from The Hill.

“Mike Bloomberg’s never been afraid of tough fights – the ones that make a true difference in people’s lives,” the ad says, according to the AP. “And Mike’s won them.”

In the spot, Bloomberg homes in on his argument that he is the candidate best positioned to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpTop Democrat: 'Obstruction of justice' is 'too clear not to include' in impeachment probe Former US intel official says Trump would often push back in briefings Schiff says investigators seeking to identify who Giuliani spoke to on unlisted '-1' number MORE in the 2020 general election.

But before he can take on Trump directly, Bloomberg will have to get through a grueling primary race in which he faces rival Democrats who have been campaigning much longer than he has.

Most polls show the top tier of the Democratic primary field narrowed down to four candidates: former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTop Democrat: 'Obstruction of justice' is 'too clear not to include' in impeachment probe Yang campaign contacts FBI over death threats in New Hampshire Overnight Defense: Trump clashes with Macron at NATO summit | House impeachment report says Trump abused power | Top Dem scolds military leaders on Trump intervention in war crimes cases MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMellman: The 'lane theory' is the wrong lane to be in Webb: Billionaires for office Overnight Health Care — Presented by Johnson & Johnson — Senate panel approves Trump FDA pick | Biden downplays Dem enthusiasm around 'Medicare for All' | Trump officials unveil program for free HIV prevention drugs for uninsured MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren hits Bloomberg, Steyer: They have 'been allowed to buy their way' into 2020 race Mellman: The 'lane theory' is the wrong lane to be in Overnight Health Care — Presented by Johnson & Johnson — Senate panel approves Trump FDA pick | Biden downplays Dem enthusiasm around 'Medicare for All' | Trump officials unveil program for free HIV prevention drugs for uninsured MORE (D-Mass.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegMellman: The 'lane theory' is the wrong lane to be in Overnight Health Care — Presented by Johnson & Johnson — Senate panel approves Trump FDA pick | Biden downplays Dem enthusiasm around 'Medicare for All' | Trump officials unveil program for free HIV prevention drugs for uninsured Buttigieg unveils plan to close health care disparities MORE.

At the same time, Bloomberg has already begun facing accusations that he is seeking to buy the Democratic nomination by throwing millions from his personal fortune into his campaign.

He has other political liabilities, as well. He only registered as a Democrat in 2018 after spending more than a decade as an independent. Between 2001 and 2007 he was a registered Republican.

He has also faced questions about his record as New York City’s mayor, particularly his advocacy for so-called stop-and-frisk policing strategies that disproportionately targeted men of color. Bloomberg apologized last month for pushing those policies, saying that he was wrong to do so.