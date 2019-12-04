Republicans disavow GOP candidate who said 'we should hang' Omar

Republicans are disavowing a GOP candidate who said “we should hang” Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarHillicon Valley: Trump officials propose retaliatory tariffs over French digital tax | FBI classifies FaceApp as threat | Twitter revamps policies to comply with privacy laws | Zuckerberg defends political ads policy Omar challenger banned from Twitter over post saying she 'should be tried for treason and hanged' Doctor calls for standardizing mental fitness tests for elected officials MORE (D-Minn.) in a fundraising letter.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyHouse GOP leader defends Nunes: He 'has a right to talk to anybody' House votes to sanction Chinese officials over treatment of Uighurs House Republicans on Judiciary strategize ahead of Wednesday's impeachment hearing MORE (R-Calif.) removed Florida House candidate George Buck from the Young Guns program, which is a GOP recruitment program that supports candidates in House races, Chris Pack, a spokesperson for McCarthy, confirmed Wednesday. The National Republican Congressional Committee head Rep. Tom Emmer Thomas (Tom) Earl EmmerGeorge Papadopoulos launches campaign to run for Katie Hill's congressional seat Shimkus says he's been asked to reconsider retirement Walden retirement adds to GOP election woes MORE (R-Minn.) also agreed with the decision, according to Pack.

The candidate sent a fundraising letter last week calling for the execution of Omar in response to unsubstantiated reports that the Congresswoman works for the government of Qatar, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

“We should hang these traitors where they stand,” the email said.

Buck denied he wrote the email, saying “That was not me. I did not see that. I would never talk like that,” in an initial statement to the Times. But then he sent another statement to the newspaper, which implied he would stand by his letter.

“Anyone who commits treason against the United States should be tried to the full extent of the law,” he said in the second comment to the Times.

The Republican Party advocates for party members to donate to Young Guns candidates, who have reached an appropriate threshold of campaign organization. The only other Young Gun candidate vying for Rep. Charlie Crist Charles (Charlie) Joseph CristThe Hill's Morning Report — Trump's new controversy Florida Rep. Charlie Crist endorses Biden Pelosi says she'll no longer address anything Barr says MORE’s (R-Fla.) seat is former health care lobbyist and congressional staffer Amanda Makki, according to the Times.

Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScalisePressure grows on House GOP leaders to hold line ahead of impeachment trial Is political affiliation the new discrimination? Our research suggests 'yes' Rising GOP star thrust into spotlight with Trump defense MORE (R-La.) released a statement earlier Wednesday saying, "There's no place for inciting violence in politics.”

“Instead of doubling down on these disgraceful comments, the candidate ought to apologize unequivocally and denounce these unacceptable statements,” Scalise said in the statement.

The Hill reached out to the NRCC and Buck’s campaign for comment. The NRCC retweeted Politico’s Jake Sherman post on the news.

NEW ... The @NRCC and @GOPLeader are removing Republican candidate George Buck from the Young Guns program for saying that @IlhanMN should he hanged. https://t.co/gkrwxI40bq — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 4, 2019

The president and several GOP lawmakers have verbally criticized Omar, who Trump called “an American-hating socialist.” Twitter has previously banned the campaign account for Omar’s opponent Republican Danielle Stella after she tweeted lynching comments about Omar.