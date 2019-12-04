Biden on whether he would consider Harris as a running mate: 'Of course I would'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTop Democrat: 'Obstruction of justice' is 'too clear not to include' in impeachment probe Yang campaign contacts FBI over death threats in New Hampshire Overnight Defense: Trump clashes with Macron at NATO summit | House impeachment report says Trump abused power | Top Dem scolds military leaders on Trump intervention in war crimes cases MORE said on Wednesday that he would consider choosing Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisYang campaign contacts FBI over death threats in New Hampshire Warren hits Bloomberg, Steyer: They have 'been allowed to buy their way' into 2020 race Harris to Trump: 'I'll see you at your trial' MORE (D-Calif.) as a running mate after she dropped out of the presidential race on Tuesday.

"Of course I would," Biden told reporters. "Sen. Harris has the capacity to be anything she wants to be. I mean it sincerely."

"She is solid. She can be president someday herself. She can be the vice president. She can go on to be a Supreme Court justice. She can be an attorney general. She has enormous capability," he continued.

New: "I'm not good at keeping hard feelings," @JoeBiden says about @KamalaHarris' debate criticism. He reiterates she could be a potential VP pick for him if nominee, when asked by me & @tylerpager @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/mdQSvk6ICn — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) December 4, 2019

Biden noted that he spoke to Harris on Tuesday after she dropped out of the crowded Democratic primary field.

Harris and Biden made headlines earlier this year after they clashed on the Democratic primary debate stage over Biden's stance on school busing.

The senator also hit the former vice president over his past comments on working with two segregationist senators.

The debate stage confrontation led to Harris briefly surging in the polls and in fundraising.

However, Harris struggled to keep the momentum after the debate, and was ultimately unable to break out in the crowded primary field.

Biden said on Wednesday that he had not harbored any hard feelings against Harris since the debate.

"I'm not good at keeping hard feelings," Biden said.