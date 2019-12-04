Newsom jokes after Harris drops 2020 bid ahead of his Iowa campaign events for her: 'I want a reimbursement!'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin Christopher NewsomFeinstein endorses Christy Smith for Katie Hill's former House seat Gavin Newsom to campaign for Harris in Iowa 2020 politics adds momentum to paying college athletes, unionization MORE (D) joked that he wanted a reimbursement for his plane ticket to Iowa after Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisYang campaign contacts FBI over death threats in New Hampshire Warren hits Bloomberg, Steyer: They have 'been allowed to buy their way' into 2020 race Harris to Trump: 'I'll see you at your trial' MORE (D-Calif.) dropped out of the presidential race.

“I was going to Iowa in a couple of days,” Newsom told The Associated Press. “I just bought my damn ticket. I want a reimbursement!”

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sen. Kamala Harris dropping out of the presidential race: “I was going to Iowa in a couple of days. I just bought my damn ticket. I want a reimbursement!” — Adam Beam (@adambeam) December 4, 2019

The Harris campaign had announced Monday that Newsom would campaign for the California senator Dec. 14 and 15 in Iowa after he endorsed her in February. He was going to lead a canvas launch for the former candidate in Des Moines and host events focused on LGBTQ rights and climate change.

Harris dropped out of the race one day later after struggling to keep pace with the top-tier candidates in the race. She was ranked sixth among the Democratic hopefuls Monday.

“I’ve taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life,” Harris wrote in an email to supporters. “My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue.”